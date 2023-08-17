Social anxiety manifests in the form of worries in social situations. All of us go through nervousness before getting into a room full of unknown individuals or speaking in front of a mass gathering. But for certain individuals, this experience goes way beyond nervousness and translates into anxiety.

Social anxiety disorder, often known as social phobia, is a mental condition characterized by a great fear of social interactions and gatherings. This anxiety goes deeper than just shyness; it's a deep-rooted concern that can significantly affect an individual's daily functioning.

What is Anxiety in social situations?

Social anxiety is a psychological condition in which individuals experience an intense and irrational phobia of being criticized, judged, or embarrassed by others in social circumstances. The simplest of tasks, such as ordering food or conversing over a phone call, can become very difficult.

Individuals with severe social anxiety may avoid social situations completely. They may isolate themselves from friends, family, and other opportunities as well. This can further result in feelings of depression and loneliness, making it important to identify and address the issue.

What are the types of Social Anxiety?

Anxiety in social situations can present itself in multiple ways, each impacting a different aspect of an individual's life. Here are some of the most common types:

1. Performance Anxiety

This particular type includes the fear of being evaluated, watched, or judged while speaking in public spaces, giving a presentation, or performing on stage. The phobia of making errors or coming out as incompetent can be an overwhelming experience.

2. Interaction Anxiety

People with this type of anxiety feel nervous in one-on-one conversations or small group settings. They worry excessively about speaking incorrectly, running out of things to talk about, or not being able to keep the conversation moving forward.

3. Observation Anxiety

Observation anxiety can result in extreme levels of discomfort. In this case, people feel uncomfortable when they are observed in certain situations. For example, when eating food in public or using common restrooms, the phobia of being negatively examined and carefully evaluated can be mentally tiring.

4. Assertiveness Anxiety

Certain individuals find it challenging to express their preferences, opinions or needs for fear of being rejected. They may refrain from expressing their thoughts to avoid any form of conflict with others.

5. Generalized Social Anxiety

This kind involves a pervasive fear of most social circumstances, making even daily tasks like shopping, attending events, or going to work or school incredibly tormenting.

What are the causes of Social Anxiety?

The specific known cause of anxiety is unknown and mostly involves a mixture of factors. Family genetics can play a vital role in determining the probability of developing this condition. If a close family relative has faced this issue, there is a higher chance of genetic predisposition, which can increase the risk.

Brain chemical imbalances like dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine can affect mood and anxiety. These brain imbalances may kick in with increased levels of fear response seen in anxiety in social situations.

Traumatic past experiences during childhood can result in the gradual development of social anxiety. Negative life events such as humiliation, bullying, or rejection can leave a significant and lasting impact.

Overcoming Anxiety in social situations

The important thing to remember is that anxiety can be managed, and many people find relief with the right coping strategies and support systems. CBT is a well-known and established therapeutic approach that helps people recognize and challenge pessimistic thought patterns while slowly exposing them to feared social circumstances. This helps in the transformation of unhealthy beliefs, patterns, and reactions. It allows you to overcome your social anxiety in public.

Exposure therapy consists of willingly facing alarming social situations in a controlled and slow manner. As time passes, repeated exposure can make individuals less sensitive to their anxiety triggers.

In certain cases, medication approaches such as anti-anxiety medications or selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) can be advised by a doctor to help control the signs of social anxiety. They may also recommend natural remedies for anxiety.

Practices such as deep breathing, progressive muscle relaxation, and meditation may assist in the management of anxiety symptoms and encourage a sense of calm and balance in social settings.

Social anxiety is a very real and challenging condition that impacts many people worldwide. It's of utmost importance to identify the symptoms, types, and causes of social anxiety in order to grant the necessary support and understanding.

With the right tools, strategies, therapy, and support system, those experiencing severe social anxiety symptoms can take impactful steps towards overcoming their anxieties and leading a more fulfilling life that is rich in social interactions.

