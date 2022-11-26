How to Overcome Social Anxiety And Depression?

Depression is defined by persistent sorrow, while social anxiety is characterized by a strong aversion to social connection or situations.

Social anxiety and depression are two of the most common concerns today. People with social anxiety disorder experience such worry in social situations that they believe it's beyond their control. The dread may prevent some from going to work, attending school, or performing daily tasks. Others may be able to perform similar things, but they do it with significant fear or worry.

Depression, meanwhile, is a common yet significant mood condition. It's also known as major depressive disorder. It creates significant symptoms that interfere with how you feel, think, and handle daily tasks like sleeping, eating, and working.

Depression and anxiety affect no two people in the same way, and there's no one-size-fits-all treatment. It may take some trial and error to find the optimum therapy for you.

How to Overcome Social Anxiety?

It;s critical to treat your social anxiety, even if it's tough, as it may have a significant influence on your life.

It can have negative consequences in your profession, friendships, dating life, or even family ties. Although social anxiety is generally curable, tactics for conquering it rely on your specific personality and how much the illness affects your life.

Here are a few strategies to overcome social anxiety:

1) Practice your skills

Finding opportunities to practice public speaking is a useful technique for people with mild-to-moderate social anxiety disorders.

For example: if it isn't giving you panic episodes. joining a club dedicated to training and rehearsing public speaking. Introduce yourself to anxiety-inducing circumstances gradually.

2) Request assistance

Ask for help when you need it. (Image via Pexels/Yan Krukov)

Admitting to others that you're apprehensive in social situations and that you may want assistance can be awkward or degrading. However, informing a friend or loved one that you may want assistance may be quite beneficial.

Often, people feel more at ease if they're in a social scenario with someone they know. Having a companion when you go back into a social scenario might be useful at first, especially if you have been pretty secluded recently.

3) Check in

When you're out in public and start feeling worried, it's easy to spiral and become obsessed with everything that appears to be going wrong, even if you're not the only one.

At that moment, you have to focus on anything other than yourself and tell yourself: 'This is definitely anxiety.'" I can't read their thoughts. "I have no idea what they are thinking about me."

Try to see your thoughts just as thoughts and not as facts.

How to Overcome Depression?

The best approach to find out what works best for you is to speak with your doctor about the treatment choices available.

Some may require medication, while others may benefit from therapy. There're also various self-help strategies that can help with depression recovery, such as good food and exercise, optimistic thinking, and social support.

Here are some strategies for overcoming depression:

1) Talk to Someone

There is no shame in admitting you're struggling with depression. Talking about it can be very helpful, and there are many who will be happy to listen and offer support.

You can also talk to a therapist, who will be able to help you work through your feelings. There are also many online support groups for depression.

2) Visualize Positive Things

Visualise positive things and experiences. (Image via Pexels/Creative)

You should also attempt to concentrate on the positive aspects of your life. If you're feeling sad, taking a few minutes each day to envision something good will help. That might include things like spending time with friends or family, traveling, or simply relaxing at home.

3) Establish Limits

You might also attempt to establish limits in your relationships. That entails being open and honest with others in life about what you can and cannot manage.

It's vital to think about others, but you also need to think about yourself. You might try saying no to activities that drain your energy or limit how much time you spend with specific people.

4) Determine Triggers and Coping Mechanisms

Determine what triggers your depression. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Certain things, known as triggers, might induce or aggravate depression. Identifying those triggers might help create coping skills.

For example: if being among people makes you depressed, avoid huge crowds. If keeping on track is challenging, divide work into smaller, more manageable parts.

Takeaway

Depression and social anxiety are fairly prevalent, but there are various ways to overcome them.

There are several approaches that may be taken, and what works for one individual might not necessarily work for another. The key is to be patient and keep trying new things till you discover something that works for you. If you're suffering from social anxiety or depression, don't be afraid to get treatment.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

