Have you ever thought about what is an introvert? What does it feel like to be one in a society fascinated by extroversion? How many of you are aware that January 2 is celebrated as World Introversion Day?

When you hear the phrase "what is an introvert," what comes to mind? Is it the quiet, musing wallflower at the social event or a reserved child who hardly ever talks in class? Did you know that an introvert is defined by much more than simply how frequently they interact with otherr or its absence? Introverts by nature require alone time to rejuvenate and prevent emotional exhaustion.

What is an introvert and how is it different from extroversion? (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

What is An Introvert?

While we think of introverts as being lonely, what is an introvert is not a unidimensional concept. (Image via Pexels/Marina Shatskikh)

Each person has an innate temperament, which determines how they feel energetic and how they want to connect with others. There are two temperaments: introversion and extroversion.

What is an introvert? An introvert is characterized as someone who prefers quiet and low-stimulation surroundings. After socializing, introverts frequently feel exhausted and find that alone time helps them feel more energized. That results in part from the fact that introverts' brains react to dopamine differently than extroverts'.

Contrary to what your friends, instructors, and possibly even your parents may have said, being an introvert is not a sign that something is wrong with you—in fact, it's not even that unusual. According to studies, between 30 and 50 percent of Americans identify as introverts.

Types of Introversion

Like any personality trait, even introversion lies on the spectrum. To understand what's an introvert, we also need to understand its subtypes. There are four main types of introverts:

1) Social Introvert

Unlike the stereotype about what is an introvert, many of them do prefer socal interactions. (Image via Pexels/Polina Sirotina)

The most extroverted and private of the four personality types are social introverts. In social situations, they don't feel timid or uneasy and may even like them, but if they remain out too long, they become emotionally exhausted.

They enjoy their alone time, but they also value having a small circle of close friends they can rely on. When they are around these friends, they tend to be at their friendliest.

2) Thinking Introvert

Thinking introverts enjoy socializing as well, but they don't do it often, as they become caught up in their own little world. They may appear distant to those who don't know them, as they frequently catch themselves daydreaming. Thinking introverts are more introspective than the usual individual, which makes them more sensitive to their emotions.

They have a distinct thought process and would rather be experienced than spend the time and effort explaining it to others, therefore other people may find it difficult to connect with them.

3) Anxious Introvert

If you google, what is an introvert You are likely to come across images of sad people - which is a prevalent myth. (Image via Pexels/Marcelo Chagas)

Even when they're alongside their closest friends, anxious introverts yearn for solitude.They feel quite uneasy in unfamiliar or large social settings, and any time they're in public, they constantly think about or obsess over their actions. However, it's crucial to watch out for social anxiety disorder and avoid confusing the two.

This aversion to social situations could, in some cases, turn into social anxiety. While social anxiety and other anxiety disorders can affect people of any personality type (introverts, extroverts, or ambiverts), if you avoid necessary social situations because you experience strong physical reactions such as shaking, elevated heart rate, or nausea during them, it's a sign of social anxiety and not shyness and needs professional attention.

4) Restrained Introvert

If they feel hurried into situations, particularly social ones, restrained introverts become uneasy. They're cautious, thoughtful, and resistant to change. If they have sufficiently advanced planning, they go out, but they would prefer to unwind alone while binge-watching their favorite shows, reading, or doing yoga.

Restrained introverts enjoy their routines and may find it challenging to get moving as soon as they get up. They may also find routines comforting and enjoy having a routine and getting plenty of notice.

Characteristics of An Introvert

The image of what is an introvert is much more happier than you can imagine. (Image via Pexels/ DominikaRoseclay)

While introverts can be reserved, they often open up to those they have a high level of trust in, which can help them develop lasting relationships.

Introverts can be highly empathetic and excellent listeners, as they're interested in and aware of feelings. This link shows that introverts may function effectively in group settings where ideas must be exchanged, as they're less committed to their own opinions and more receptive to hearing and taking into account different viewpoints.

The essence of the matter is that introverts typically prefer to engage in independent activities to rejuvenate. They enjoy spending time with their close friends, but spending too much time around other people can wear them out. According to a 2015 study, fulfilling partnerships make introverts genuinely happy.

You might be an ambivert or more on the extrovert side of the personality spectrum if you consider yourself to be an introvert but didn't connect with any of these four types.

Knowing more about your personality type improves interpersonal connections and enables you to communicate your needs to people of various personality types. While we have beliefs around introversion, the answer to "what is an introvert" is not a straightforward one.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

