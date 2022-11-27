There appear to be two categories of people: introverts and extroverts. While extroverts are generally seen as the life of the party, introverts are sometimes portrayed as the withdrawn, silent person in the corner. Nonetheless, we know that introversion and extroversion are significantly more nuanced personality traits than being outgoing or shy.

Introverts are frequently misunderstood and have a bad reputation for being standoffish, snobbish, and uninterested, to name a few characteristics. It's strange how silence can stand out like a sore thumb and be interpreted.

All of these are just broad stereotypes people make up in their imaginations to fill up the gaps as they look for answers. Let's be clear: depression and introversion are not the same thing. While a connection may exist between introversion and depression, it can also be true for extroversion.

Are Introverts More Prone to Mental Health Issues?

Mental health issues don't make distinctions based on personality type. Extroverts and ambiverts of all ages, genders, ethnicity, and religions deal with or have struggled with a mental health condition.

Paras Chopra @paraschopra 1/ Are you an INTROVERT? If yes, you are prone to DEPRESSION more than others.



Here's a thread based on my new video explaining why. 1/ Are you an INTROVERT? If yes, you are prone to DEPRESSION more than others. Here's a thread based on my new video explaining why. https://t.co/fmByKPY0yW

We're all vulnerable to these issues as long as we are alive and breathing, whether it is momentary or lifelong. However, variables such as heredity, trauma, loss, and seasonal changes make it easier or more difficult to develop mental health concerns.

While introversion is sometimes mislabeled as sadness, data suggests that introverts are more susceptible than extroverts to suffer depression and anxiety. Why is this the case?

According to studies, introverts are more self-critical about their performances than extroverts. Living in a culture that overstimulates and expects a lot from introverts to conform to extroversion only fosters more negative self-talk. Instead of putting extra pressure on introverts, how about we strive to encourage self-acceptance? We may begin by better understanding them. Although introverts love silence and seclusion, their brains are the polar opposite: noisy, sharp, and chaotic.

As they tend to solve their problems on their own, here is where they may retain negative ideas and conflicted feelings. Overthinking can generate emotions of poor self-esteem and guilt, which can lead to additional isolation when they believe they do not deserve to be loved.

When individuals with introversion begin to disengage, it becomes difficult for them to accept positive affirmations from others. As a result, they're more prone to mental health concerns, while extroverts prefer to seek company when they're distressed.

How Introverts Can Manage Mental Health Issue?

Individuals with depression who have mental health issues frequently suffer in quiet without obtaining the necessary assistance.

Once the underlying reason is identified, individuals can develop their own coping technique to deal with depression. Here are a few ways they can manage their mental health issues:

1) Implement Your Own Coping Mechanism

Recognize your personality qualities, but resist the need to address your sadness in any manner.

Instead, be honest with yourself, and allow yourself to build your own depression coping techniques. Building a tool kit for coping mechanisms is essential for mental health.

2) Set Up a Self-Care Routine

Incorporating self-care is essential to our well-being. (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

All of us can benefit greatly from daily self-care practices. Yoga, deep muscular relaxation, mindfulness, and any other activity that may be done alone are examples of these activities.

Introverts may harbor feelings that might injure and afflict them due to their lack of communication with many others, which can have a negative impact on their everyday functioning.

Forming meaningful connections allows us to engage with people in a positive way. Another fabulous alternative is to engage in activities that include people but do not need to socialize too much, such as going for a stroll in the neighborhood, people-watching at a park, reading at a coffee shop, or creating art.

3) Getting Me Time

Me time doesn't mean isolation. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

When it comes to introversion, being alone should not be mistaken for feeling lonely. Introverts require time and space to recharge before dealing with society.

Alone time is essential for introverts, as they need to replenish their energy, which may easily be depleted, affecting their mental well-being. Making time for oneself is essential for introverts to recharge their battery and maintain their mental wellness.

4) Overcoming Loneliness

Individuals with introversion require more alone time, but that does not imply that they desire to spend every moment alone.

Thomas Baekdal @baekdal Remember this. Introvertism is not a mental health problem. And society needs to stop making people sick by trying to force them to become extroverts.



And vice-versa. If you are an extrovert, I would never try to force you to become an introvert (except during a pandemic ;)) Remember this. Introvertism is not a mental health problem. And society needs to stop making people sick by trying to force them to become extroverts. And vice-versa. If you are an extrovert, I would never try to force you to become an introvert (except during a pandemic ;)) https://t.co/uacQ4eGxUj

Connecting with people can assist in alleviating loneliness and improving overall well-being. Technology facilitates meeting individuals with similar interests and gradually getting to know them from distance.

Developing rapport and a sense of connection through text or chat can help prepare you for future face-to-face conversations. While you may not be able to directly modify your introverted nature, you may make little changes to better support your introversion while satisfying your needs.

Takeaway

If you're suffering from mental health issues, know that with the correct help and therapy, you can overcome it.

It's crucial to understand that introversion puts us at higher risk for depression and anxiety. We can tell when we're avoiding social encounters frequently if it's because we don't want to put on trousers or if it's more due to worry over the amount of stimulus we would probably experience. This sort of introspection is essential.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes