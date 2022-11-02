The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator assessment is an effective way to assess your innate personality type preferences.

Knowing your preferences can better equip you in making decisions, communicating with others, and much more. For example, some people gain energy by interacting with others, while some recharge through quiet reflection. Some people take a detail-oriented approach to information, while others are drawn to the big picture.

Some people take an analytical approach to decision making, while others focus on how their decisions would impact others. Some prefer to make and stick to plans, while others take a less structured approach, keeping their options open. All you have to do is take a brief assessment to identify your preferences and determine your four-letter personality type.

How Does Myers-Briggs Type Indicator Work?

The Myers Briggs test has gained popularity as a deeply insightful and accurate profile of characteristics in a person. The test is based on Carl Jung's psychological types that categorize individuals into one of 16 types.

These personality types are four-letter accronyms that are divided in different ways a person perceives and relates to the world and others around them. The four-letter acronyms in the Myers-Briggs indicator can be defined as the following:

Introvert vs Extrovert

The first accronym characterizes individuals as either introverted or extroverted. A misconception of introverts is that they are reserved or shy, but it's how they derive energy from their inner world and need to be alone to recharge. They may feel drained of energy when spending too much time with others.

Extroverts, meanwhile, are energized by interaction with people. Their energy comes from outer world activities, as they prefer to move into action and make things happen.

Intuition vs Sensing

Individuals with sensing-type personalities tend to pay attention to the physical world around them. They notice facts, practicality of things, and trust experience heavily.

Intuitive types prefer to work with the abstract, and pay more attention to meaning and patterns. They're more interested in new possibilities or thinking about ideas than reality and hands-on experience.

Thinking vs Feeling

Do you make decisions for yourself, or are they determined by others? (Image via Pexels/Monstera)

The pair describes how individuals prefer to make decisions. Thinkers prefers to make decisions logically by being impersonal to avoid outside influences. They look for logical explanations and apply them when making decisions and believe that the truth is more important than tact.

In contrast, feeling types weigh personal opinions and other points of view when making decisions. Concerned with harmony and how the people involved would be affected, they lean more towards tact than telling the cold truth. They like to approach decision-making through compassion and heart.

Judging vs Perceiving

Is work your priority everywhere and anywhere? (Image via Pexels/Utopix)

These traits express your orientation in the outer world and what others tend to see.

Judging types are commonly seen as orderly and live to have control over their lives through organization. They're seen as list makers, tasks orientated, and tend to prioritize work more than anything else.

Meanwhile, those who're a perceiving type appear to be flexible and spontaneous. Instead of organizing their world, perceiving types look as if they want to adapt to it. They tend to mix work and play and keep plans to a minimum.

Following your selection of a preferred style for the four dichotomies, you can utilize your four preferences to generate a four-letter code that describes your personality type.

The designation for someone who prefers introversion, intuition, feeling, and judging is "INFJ," for instance (an Intuition preference is signified with an N to avoid confusion with Introversion). In total, there are 16 possible personality combinations in the Myers-Briggs inventory.

Can I take the Myers-Briggs Inventory?

Given its simplicity of use, the Myers-Briggs Personality Type Indicator has grown to become one of the most widely used psychological tests available today. Every year, about two million Americans complete this inventory.

A trained and certified professional who includes a follow-up of the results must administer the real MBTI. Today, you can complete the questionnaire online through the instrument's publisher, CPP, Inc., and get a qualified interpretation of your findings. The ones that you find online are only the approximations of the original inventory.

The North American version of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator now has 93 forced-choice questions, whereas the European version has 88. Each question has two options, from which the respondent must select one.

Takeaway

Rest assured that the Myers-Briggs Inventory is not a test. There's no such thing as a right or wrong type, and it can't predict the future, but the Myers-Briggs assessment can provide you with a better understanding of yourself and those around you, at work, home, and anywhere else you may go in life.

It's never a bad time to work on your personal development, so get started today with the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator assessment. Many individuals uncover their type by taking a personality test, but you may also figure out your type by observing your behavior and preferences.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes