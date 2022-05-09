Which Naruto character would you date, based on your MBTI (personality test)?

A large number of Naruto characters fill a range of roles and accomplish a variety of narrative goals. Many Naruto fans get emotionally attached to one of the show's characters and feel as though they can relate to them on some level. This feeling is further fueled as they identify the characters as their Myers Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) counterparts.

This article discusses how each Naruto character falls into one of sixteen distinct personality types, and who you'd be dating based on that. Let us know if you have any other ideas in the comments!

ENTJs are in for a lazy, romantic relationship with Shikamaru (INTP)

Shikamaru's a laid-back partner who'll go along with your plans no matter what they are. But worry not, (with humongous efforts), you'll always be able to get him to go with you, no matter how much he tries to resist!

He's a smart aleck, but when it boils down to all things dating, he's not that imaginative. Aside from Sudoku and other puzzles, he enjoys playing games like Shogi.

ISFPs will go on a rollercoaster of compliments with Rock Lee (ESFJ)

Rock Lee, as seen in Naruto (image via Studio Pierrot)

Lee is a dynamo of exuberance and excitement.. He's serious and dedicated, but he will also be madly in love with you. It is a safe assumption that Rock Lee doesn't do anything half-heartedly, so you can be assured that his affection for you will be beyond genuine.

He'll be overjoyed and ecstatic to have you in his life. To him, you'll never be anything other than perfect. Even your shortcomings will make you wonderful to him.

INFJs are sure to prove the world wrong with their love for Orochimaru (ENTP)

Orochimaru has seen many battles in his time. In some, he battled each other and even initiated others. Time and death did not have a chance against his knowledge and wisdom. ENTP may really be wonderful and supportive companions, particularly if they fall in love with someone.

Because every person's personality is so complicated, it's difficult for logical types to be passionate or loving partners, yet they go all out (in their own unique ways) to prove their love for their partners.

ENFJs are going 'heart-on-sleeves' with Gaara (INFP)

Gaara, as seen in Naruto (image via Studio Pierrot)

INFPs like Gaara are typically more sensitive than others understand or expect them to be. They should be allowed to freely communicate their opinions and feelings without fear of being judged.

For the most part, INFPs don't like being criticized, it's a way of life for them. The reassurance factor will also play a major role in this relationship. Love comes hard to INFPs, but when they fall, they fall hard, and well, it hurts.

ISTJs are going all out with Kiba (ESTP)

With Kiba, you'll be getting Akamaru personified. He'll give you his undying devotion, expose his heart and share his thoughts with you about anything and everything.

He'll take you to spots where you can have fun and laugh heartily, treat you to romantic dinners, be there for you when you're unhappy, and all that jazz. Like Akamaru, Kiba will be devoted to his lover and loyal to a fault.

ISFJs are in for a treat with Ino (ESFP)

Ino Yamanaka (image via Studio Pierrot)

Like Ino, other ESFPs tend to be passionate and flamboyant in their romantic relationships. They have a tendency to be devoted to their partners, spending a lot of time and effort with them. They look for someone who has a positive sense of identity and a clear vision of what they want to achieve in life.

ESFPs thrive on freedom, but long-term planning and discipline are a must for them.

ESFJs are going to have a great time with Choji (ISFP)

If you date an ISFP man like Choji, you can expect him to be more restrained in his displays of affection, but he may still be kind and attentive.

If someone has injured them in the past, it might make them more walled out in future relationships. With an ISFP lover, disagreements and confrontations are rare but open the door to their opinions or comments.

ESTPs will be 100% awe-struck with Sai (ISTJ)

Sai, as seen in Naruto (image via Studio Pierrot)

Sai is a kind and caring partner. Even if he won't understand why you're angry, he will do everything in his power to make you feel better.

Being in a relationship with Sai implies that he will acknowledge that you are important to him, even if he will have trouble expressing his feelings. You will be his utmost priority, and he'll make sure you know it.

INTPs are oh-so-lucky to have Tsunade (ENTJ) as their partner

The ENTJ girlfriend expects a lot from her love partner, but she also expects a lot from herself.

It's easy to portray them as frigid machines, but that's not entirely accurate. If you have an ENTJ partner like Tsunade, you will get so much more out of the relationship than you bargained for.

ENTPs are getting free therapy sessions with Itachi (INFJ)

Itachi Uchiha ( Image via Studio Pierrot)

It is common for them to go out of their way to be the one they care about in a relationship.

INFJ men, such as Itachi, are exceptional life partners because they put the interests of their dear ones above the opinions and expectations of others. Anyone of worth can realize how beautiful it is, even if they don't meet stereotypes or expectations.

ISTPs are in for celebrations with Temari (ESTJ)

When they find true love, ESTJs, like Temari, remain committed to their partner to the end. They will do everything they can to enhance the quality of life for their companions. Their instinct will be to shield and care for the people they love, which may come off as suffocating or oppressive to others around them.

Family and friends are the best places for an ESTJ woman to socialize. If they finds someone who value family and traditions as much as they do, they'll want their spouse to accompany them at these get-togethers.

ESTJs, can you guys really turn down Asuma? (ISTP)

Asuma, as seen in Naruto (image via Studio Pierrot)

ISTPs look for a dynamic, entertaining, and sensory-filled connection. ISTPs are devoted to their partners, yet they need independence and respect from their partners if they don't want to feel suffocated.

ISTPs like Asuma belong to a reserved personality type that prefers to communicate their feelings via deeds of service.

INFPs can't possibly rein in their laughter with Jiraiya (ENFJ)

When an ENFJ is in love, all they want to do is make the other person happy. Having an ENFJ lover like Jiraiya, who is prone to making you feel cared for emotionally and physically, will give you a sense of security and peace even if they aren’t the biggest confessors.

They will really care about your well-being and will do everything in their power to assist in overcoming whatever obstacles you may be facing.

Well, INTJs are in for a lifetime of giddiness with Naruto (ENFP)

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via studio pierrot)

Naruto, like many ENFPs, is acutely aware of both his own and others' feelings. When looking for a loving relationship, most people look for someone who is emotionally intelligent.

Repetitive and predictable pursuits bore the ENFP personality type. The majority of them are looking for a companion with a strong sense of humor and a thirst for new experiences and creative outlets.

When it comes to relationships, ENFPs take their commitments extremely seriously, and they demand the same level of loyalty from their partners.

And well, if you are an ENFP, you just got lucky with Sasuke (INTJ)

INTJs like Sasuke are not traditional romantics, so don't anticipate costly presents and gestures of devotion from your INTJ partner. That doesn't imply that they aren't capable of expressing their feelings in a variety of ways, despite their lack of sensitivity.

INTJs will travel great lengths to make sure their companions have all they desire and need in life. They also pay attention to the tiniest details, such as birthdays and what their partners enjoy doing.

