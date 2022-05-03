5 lucky moments in Naruto that made us happy (& 5 that made us weep)

Naruto is among the most beloved franchises without any ifs and buts. Fans love it because it has fantastic characters and an even better storyline. Living in a ninja world has both rewards and drawbacks, as Naruto depicts. It demonstrates the benefits of possessing unnaturally powerful abilities.

However, owing to war, sorrow, and making tough choices, ninja life can be terrifying as well. Naruto isn't the only one who suffers from poor luck and there are other characters in the series that share a similar fate. This list contains five lucky Naruto characters and their moments that made fans extremely happy and five which left them teary-eyed.

5 lucky moments in Naruto that made us happy

5) Kiba got rescued at the last second

Kiba (Image via Studio Pierrot)

During the Chunin exams, Kiba really started to shine, although he didn't receive much screen time before then. During the time of Sasuke's recovery along with the Fourth Shinobi War, he made a significant impact.

Akamaru and Kiba wound up facing Sakon and Ukon on a mission to bring back Sasuke to the Leaf Village. It was Kankuro's heroics that rescued Kiba and Akamaru from being killed by Sakon and Ukon. He was dispatched to assist the rescue squad like his siblings and was able to locate Kiba in time despite lacking sensory skills.

4) Iruka Sensei's affection

While growing up as an orphan, Iruka resorted to the Academy to get attention from others who may otherwise overlook him or treat him with sympathy. This helped him grasp what Naruto was trying to do since he was in the same shoes.

Hence, Naruto's anguish was first felt by Iruka Sensei. To have lived under the aegis of this capable man has been an enormous blessing to Naruto. When he was a child, he had a difficult time adjusting to his new surroundings but he was fortunate to have Iruka Sensei as a teacher.

3) Sakura saves Kankuro

Among the most skilled medical ninjas, Sakura was trained by Tsunade and has the power to treat wounds. She uses her innate chakra to gain extraordinary power so she can continue to heal others.

Medical ninjutsu is an ability that Sakura had perfected under the guidance of Tsunade. An example of her ability was when she saved Kankuro from almost certain death. Even Chiyo, a famous ninja, was taken aback by Sakura's ability to remove all the poison from Kankuro's body.

2) Gaara and Kimimaro's disease

Gaara (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Throughout his early years, Gaara was always kind and welcoming to everyone he came into contact with. Despite the hatred and dread that he faced from the people of Suna, it was Yashamaru and his mother's love that kept him going.

Gaara came to help Lee during the mission to rescue Sasuke and ended up in a battle with Kimimaro. The fight was intense, and Kimimaro stood up to Gaara's sand quite well. Just as the former was ready to deliver the last blow on Gaara, he was slain by a lethal illness.

1) The use of Kotoamatsukami

When using Kotoamatsukami, one can infiltrate the minds of anybody within their range of vision and influence them by inflicting them with false experiences that give the impression that they are acting independently.

It would've been difficult for Naruto to battle Edo Itachi and Nagato without Kotomatsukami. Naruto, however, was able to break himself from Kabuto's influence by employing Shisui's Kotoamatsukami because of the crow summoned by Itachi.

5 moments in Naruto that made us weep

5) Gaara's unfortunate past

Hvshirama @IG_hvshirama Top 6 Naruto characters with a sad past!

#3: Gaara Top 6 Naruto characters with a sad past!#3: Gaara https://t.co/iGzU7HjiZ4

Gaara's tale is perhaps the most heartbreaking one in the anime. Like Naruto, he possessed a tailed beast locked within and was despised by his whole tribe. The fact that he had two brothers and a father didn't help. His father treated him like a tool and attempted to murder him multiple times.

Even as a child, when Gaara attempted to stab himself, he seemed disappointed that the sand had saved him from himself. Gaara developed into a ferocious murdering demon as he grew up. It was only when he met Naruto, things began to improve and he was able to change his way of life.

4) Naruto's childhood and confining the Nine-Tails

During the Nine-Tail incident, Naruto's parents were killed, leaving him orphaned. His father was able to lock the fox inside him, making his life even more difficult. His role as Jinchuriki made him an outcast in the Leaf Village, and his parents refused to allow their children to get near him. He spent his childhood alone, certain that no one noticed or cared about him.

It took a long time for people to see what really transpired on the day when Naruto was born. It is with profound sorrow that Kushina and Minato seal the berserk beast within their baby, knowing that they would not be there to support him deal with such a heavy burden in the future. Kushina's speech, on the other hand, elicits the deepest feelings as she tries to condense a lifetime of motherhood into a few brief seconds.

3) Jiraiya's demise

Despite his exuberant demeanor, Jiraiya had fears that his life had been nothing but a succession of disappointments. His failure to rescue Orochimaru and the demise of his teacher and pupil had an enormous impact on him. To Jiraiya's dismay, his accomplishments paled in comparison to those of the previous four Hokage.

Even though Jiraiya was initially cold and aloof to Naruto, the ninja had genuine affection for him. He took the time to show himself as a father figure rather than just a teacher and pupil. When Jiraiya died, his final thoughts were about Naruto and his wellbeing. In the anime, Jiraiya's soul would pat him on his back before leaving for the afterlife as a last sign of affection.

2) Kakashi's backstory and Rin's death

Kakashi Hatake (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When Kakashi was a child, he saw his father's death and learned a valuable lesson from it. Instead of supporting your fellow soldiers, focus on completing the task. There wasn't much of a life for Kakashi. He was a quiet guy who believed that life was dreadful.

Kakashi will never forget Rin's death. Rin's death tormented him, and he found himself reliving the same moment over and over again. He felt that his hands would always be stained with her blood. After telling Kakashi that he would do whatever to defend Rin's life, Obito lent one of his eyes to the former. His body bears the scars of the Sharingan he got due to his close friend's death while attempting to rescue him. Kakashi's Mangekyo Sharingan serves as a representation of anguish.

1) Itachi had to kill his whole clan

Itachi Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In brief summary, he's a ninja prodigy in his own right. To avert a coup, Itachi had to slaughter his whole family. He did it when he was a kid. But he went through with it somehow because he valued his village above all.

He was, in no way a heartless person, even when everyone, including Sasuke, thought of him as a traitor. His reputation was shattered and he was dubbed a murderer. The saddest part about Itachi's narrative is that he never had a chance to live his life on his terms.

That is all from our side. Who, according to you, had it easy on the show and who had it toughest? Do let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

