The Boruto manga has been on hiatus since March 2023, but it will be making its return on August 20, 2023, with chapter 1, of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. This led to some confusion among fans, as many people believed that this was the start of Boruto manga part 2. However, this is not the case.
Prominent leaker @Abdul_S17 recently clarified in a tweet that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is not the second part of the Boruto manga. This chapter not only introduces a new story arc but also includes a time skip of four years.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is a separate manga in the Boruto Universe
The manga series Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is a separate entity from the original Boruto manga, similar to the distinction between Naruto and Naruto Shippuden. Consequently, referring to Boruto chapter 81 may not accurately reflect the narrative progression. While Boruto manga will continue beyond Two Blue Vortex, it will assume a new title - Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. This transition does not entail the designations of Boruto Part 2 or Boruto Shippuden.
The confusion surrounding whether Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is part 2 of the Boruto manga arises from its connection to the ongoing Boruto story. However, it functions as a distinct series that unfolds after a significant time gap of four years.
During this period, the characters undergo substantial transformations and embark on a new journey. Consequently, it becomes evident that Two Blue Vortex does not serve as part 2 of the Boruto manga.
All you need to know about the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 1
The Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga is scheduled to release on August 20, 2023. It can be accessed on the Shueisha website and app. Shueisha serves as the publisher for the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga in Japan. The manga will be conveniently accessible through both iOS and Android devices via the Shueisha website and app.
The English release of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga will coincide with its availability on the Viz Media website and app. As the official English publisher, Viz Media offers readers access to the manga through their website and app, which are compatible with both iOS and Android devices.
In conclusion, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex does not serve as part 2 of the Boruto manga. Rather, it stands as a separate manga series set four years after a significant time skip. Consequently, it becomes evident that Boruto chapter 81 cannot be considered as part 2 of the Boruto manga.
