Jawline exercises are rather commonly searched by people. Everyone wants the perfect jawline to enhance their facial features and add to their lean physique appearance. In fact, jawlines add to the overall aesthetics of one’s physical features and can play a huge role in one's appearance.

Of course, jawline exercises will work on toning the muscles around the jaw, but they will not help in reducing any type of face fat. To lose fat, you need to follow a calorie deficit diet and you’ll cut fat overall. However, exercise allows you to tone your muscles while you’re cutting fat and adding to the overall calories used by the body.

Best jawline exercises you can do to tone muscles

The following are some of the exercises that you can incorporate into your routine, but you can also do the exercises whenever you wish to.

1) Neck curl-up

To do a neck curl-up:

Lie down flat on your back.

Bring your chin to your chest.

Lift your head off the ground.

Ensure that your body doesn’t leave the ground.

It’s essential to keep only your neck and head off the ground.

Do at least 10-15 repetitions for 3 to 4 sets.

2) Tongue twister

To do a tongue twister:

Place your tongue on the roof of your mouth.

Adjust it behind your teeth.

Create tension by ensuring it’s pressed against the roof of your mouth.

Start humming to activate the muscles.

Hum for at least 10 seconds before relaxing.

Do that for 10-15 times for 3 sets.

3) Vowels

To do vowels/vowel sounds:

The two vowels you need to focus on are “E” and “O”.

Open your mouth to pronounce the two letters.

Try to exaggerate the pronunciation as much as you can.

Try to do at least 15 reps for 4 sets.

4) Chin-up

To do a chin-up for the jaws:

Close your mouth.

Push your lower jaw outwards.

At the same time, you should lift the lower lip.

This will create a stretch under the jawline and chin.

Hold the stretch for 10 seconds before relaxing.

Do 10-12 reps for 3-4 sets.

The above jaw line exercises can be done without using any type of exercise equipment. However, the equipment known as a jaw exercise ball is popularly used to tone the jaw muscles.

What is a jaw exercise ball?

A jaw exercise ball is made of silicon and allows you to bite into it. It's available in various resistances, and is known as the ‘Jawzrsize’. It was invented by Brandon Harris, who claimed that the jaw exercise ball can help with working the jaw muscles with various levels of resistance.

It’s basically the equivalent of strength training for bigger muscle groups. However, doing jaw exercises using a jaw exercise tool may not always be the best option. Experts have said that several daily activities such as chewing food work in the jaw muscles. So, adding additional resistance to it could lead to jaw-related issues.

It’s better to do jawline exercises that require no additional equipment, as facial muscles are delicate. You do not want to add stress to them the way you would do when working out your chest muscles or lat muscles. Bigger muscle groups are equipped to withstand more resistance than smaller muscle groups.

Next, when you start with jawline exercises, it’s important to take it slow. You want to protect the muscles along your neck, as they’re delicate and underdeveloped. Adding too much stress to the muscles by doing excessive jaw exercises can cause neck strains or injuries.

Jawline exercises will work as you begin to lose face fat. It’s important to follow a calorie deficit diet and count your daily macros for the same. The calorie deficit diet triggers the body to use the stored calories for the energy required, which will lead to fat loss. Unfortunately, you cannot spot-reduce fat from any part of your body by doing muscle-toning exercises.

