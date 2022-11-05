5 Best Exercise Equipment for Home

If you are setting up a home gym and wondering what is the best exercise equipment you can buy that will help you get a full body workout, then you have come to the right place.

Over the past few years, a lot has changed in the home gym scene. People used to think of a home gym as a luxury, but now many people make space in their homes and garages to work out.

There is a lot of exercise equipment that can help you stay in shape without going to a gym, and they do not need to be bulky or expensive. From simple weights and yoga mats to high-tech cardio machines, these equipment can help you workout in your home whether you are a beginner or a pro.

We chose our favorite pieces of exercise equipment to help you get started.

What are the Best Exercise Equipment for Home?

Check out the following best exercise equipment for home.

1) Best Exercise Bike

If you like to take indoor cycling classes, the Schwinn IC4 indoor cycling bike might be perfect for you. Even though the bike doesn't have a built-in tablet, it comes with a device holder and Bluetooth, so you can stream workouts from popular apps like Peloton, Apple Fitness+, and Zwift.

The bike also has 100 levels of magnetic resistance and an LCD console to keep track of your time, distance, and calories burned, making it an ideal exercise equipment. Also, the pedals are on both sides, so you can use SPD clips or your regular athletic shoes.

Lastly, it's cheaper than many other home exercise bikes because it costs less than $1,000.

2) Best High End Treadmill

The NordicTrack 2450 is a good choice if you want a sturdy, reliable treadmill that both casual and serious runners can use. With an incline of 15%, a decline of -3%, and speeds of up to 12 miles (19.3 km) per hour, the treadmill gives you a lot of ways to train and keep you from getting bored.

It also has NordicTrack's Runners Flex cushioning, which is made to make your joints less sore. Thee Commercial 2450 also has a large 22-inch (56-cm) touch screen that can be used with the iFit app to stream live and on-demand workouts from all over the world.

Your indoor run won't feel so limiting if you can run virtually through beautiful places like England, Ireland, and Iceland. The treadmill comes with a free family iFit membership for 30 days that can be renewed for $39 per month.

3) Best Kettlebell

A kettlebell is another important piece of exercise equipment for a home gym. Even though kettlebells can be used for many of the same exercises as dumbbells, they can also be used for more dynamic moves like snatches, cleans, and kettlebell swings.

Kettlebells from Rogue Fitness are some of the best because they are made of one piece of cast iron and have a rubber coating. The handles on these kettlebells are not only well-made, but they are also easy to hold. Plus, they are color-coded so you can quickly find the weight you want.

There are five different weights of kettlebells: 26, 35, 44, 53, and 70 pounds (12, 16, 20, 24, and 32 kg).

4) Best Suspension Trainer

A TRX suspension training kit is an excellent piece of exercise equipment for your home gym, as it will help you work out anywhere, anytime. Suspension trainers have a series of straps and handles that let you work out your whole body without using weights.

Instead, when you do exercises like lunges, squats, pullups, pushups, and planks, the trainer uses gravity and your body weight as resistance. The suspension straps also make workouts more difficult by making bodyweight moves less stable. This forces you to use more of your core muscles.

The system is also great for small spaces and people of all sizes and fitness levels because it is light and can be changed. Even though the company sells a more advanced kit, the Home2 system is a good choice for people who are just starting out.

It comes with a 35-page workout guide, a TRX suspension training strap, a suspension anchor, a door anchor, a mesh travel pouch, and a suspension anchor.

5) Best Dumbbells

Dumbbells are an important part of any home gym. They are a versatile piece of exercise equipment that can help you strengthen and tone your body. You can use them to do exercises like biceps curls, triceps kickbacks, weighted lunges, and Russian twists.

But buying a set of weights can be expensive, and a dumbbell rack takes up space. Instead, you should get the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells. These adjustable dumbbells are small and effective, and they come with 15 weights in one. By turning a dial, you can change the weight of the dumbbells from 5 to 52.5 pounds (2.3 to 24 kg) in 2.5-pound (1.1 kg) steps.

But because they only go up to 52.5 pounds (24 kg), more experienced lifters may find these dumbbells too light.

