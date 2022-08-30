5 Easy Kettlebell Exercises for Women

Kettlebell exercises tend to be highly functional and activate several muscle groups in the body simultaneously. These exercises, more often than not, mimic the movement of daily life, which help enhance the functional movements of the body.

Kettlebell exercises provide numerous other advantages such as strengthened muscles, toned body, fat loss, greater stability, enhanced posture, and more. Additionally, these exercises also help in building significant explosive power in the body with a variety of movements.

Here are five easy and effective kettlebell exercises that women can include in their workout routine.

Easy Kettlebell Exercises for Women

1. Kettlebell Deadlift

Kettlebell deadlifts are one of the simplest and greatest kettlebell exercises that help in strengthening and toning your body. The bilateral movement of this exercise recruits several muscle groups across your body.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off with your feet apart at the hip distance while positioning the kettlebell between both your feet.

Grasp the weight with both hands while making sure that your shoulders remain above the hips, and your hips remain above the knees.

Keep your back erect, core engaged, and shoulders rolled backward.

Raise the kettlebell off the ground and bring your body to the upright standing position.

Lower the weight back on the floor with your spine straight. Repeat.

2. Kettlebell Gorilla Row

Kettlebell Gorilla Row is also a dynamic kettlebell exercise which will seriously work on the strength and toning of your upper body. This exercise will also help in enhancing the posture and overall fitness of the body.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off with your feet apart wider than the hip distance while positioning a couple of kettlebells in between your feet.

Hinge down to grab the handles of the kettlebell in a manner that allows your shoulders to be above the hip level while your hips are above the knee level.

Roll your shoulders back and keep your back erect throughout the movement.

Raise one kettlebell off the ground and bring it towards your rib cage before lowering it back to the ground.

Next, bring the other kettlebell towards your rib cage before lowering it back down.

Alternate and repeat.

3. Half Kneeling Kettlebell Press

Half kneeling kettlebell press tends to be a dynamic and easy kettlebell exercise that women can incorporate into their workout routine.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by standing with your feet apart at shoulder distance while clutching a kettlebell with your right hand.

Hold the kettlebell at your shoulder level while bending your elbows.

Straighten the left hand in front of you or at the side of your body.

Next, take a step backward with your left leg and kneel down with your left knee on the ground.

With engaged shoulders and tightened abdominals, drive the kettlebell straight over your head before bringing it back to the center position. Repeat.

Swap sides and repeat.

4. Kettlebell Windmill

The kettlebell windmill tends to be one of the most advanced kettlebell exercises that will help in building greater stability in the body as well as increasing the range of motion.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off with your legs apart wider than the shoulder distance while holding the base of the kettlebell in your palms and driving it over your head.

Rotate the leg of the other side to about forty-five degrees while gazing at the weight.

Hinge down at the hips at the side while slowly lowering your body to the twisted leg as the weight remains directly over your shoulder.

Slowly, bring your body to the center position. Repeat.

Swap sides and repeat.

5. Kettlebell Goblet Squats

This is one of the most efficient kettlebell exercises that women can include in their workout routine to fire up their core, glutes, and quads.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off with your feet apart at shoulder distance while holding a kettlebell with both your hands in front of your chest.

Make sure that your elbows are pointed towards the ground and that your feet remain firmly pressed on the ground.

With tightened core and glutes, descend your hips into a position similar to sitting on a chair while bending your knees.

Press onto your heels to assume the starting position. Repeat.

Make sure that your back is erect, your chest is lifted, and your gaze remains focused forward throughout the movement.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned kettlebell exercises have several benefits to offer to the body such as activation of numerous muscles, fat loss, burning decent calories, strengthening of muscles, improving posture, and enhancement of functional movement.

These exercises involve simple movements and therefore can even be done by beginners with little practice and consistency. However, be careful to assume the proper stance for the exercises to avoid getting hurt or straining your muscles.

