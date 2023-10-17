Eating disorder in men: Understanding underrated mental health conditions

Eating disorder in men may not look the same as it does for women, but that doesn't mean it does not exist. It's crucial to shed light on men with eating disorders as it's generally women who are linked with the condition.

Our understanding of disordered eating has increased, which has also shed light on the experiences of many men with this condition. Eating disorder in men deserves much more attention and support than it does.

Eating disorder in men: Does it really exist?

Disordered eating stems from many factors and disrupts the connection with the body. (Image via Vecteezy/Uros Zunic)

The connection between men and eating disorders is not new. Common effects of eating disorder in men include malnutrition, electrolyte irregularities and heart-related issues.

Early intervention is necessary. Men may fail to realize the grave dangers of this condition until it reaches the final stage. Eating disorders impact men globally. The three most typical types of eating disorders in men are as follows:

#1 Anorexia nervosa

Men with anorexia nervosa share the intense fear of increasing weight and body dissociation issues. They usually involve eating less, excessively working out and displaying a twisted body image.

#2 Bulimia nervosa

Men engage in episodes of binge-eating behaviors that are typically followed by acts of purging, like vomiting or compensating with exercises. Feelings of shame and secrecy are usually associated with the condition.

#3 Binge eating disorder

Binge eating disorder constitutes the consumption of large food quantities in a short while that's without any control. Thata can give rise to significant weight gain and other health-related issues. It happens with both men and women.

Why men don’t seek help?

Eating disorder in men is real, yet many men don't reach out for help. (Image via Vecteezy/Federico Caputo)

A challenging factor for men with eating disorders is the stigma linked to it. A typical social portrayal of eating disorders is that it's a "female issue," demotivating men from needing help. That affects early intervention, as men may feel ashamed to talk about their condition.

Popular media's depiction of the ideal fat-free masculine body significantly adds to the rise of eating disorders in men. The constant pressure of looking like the ideal male can easily push men into forming unhealthy behaviors, like extreme forms of dieting and exercising.

How can one seek support and treatment?

How can we seek support and help? (Image via Vecteezy/Generative AI)

The first thing to do while addressing eating disorders is to break the growing silence around it. Both men and women need to embrace the fact that it's absolutely normal to seek any form of support.

The stereotypes could be challenged when we start to openly discuss men and eating disorders and inspire people to come forward to seek help. In fact, many male celebrities have opened up conversations on eating disorder in men.

Treatment options for both men and women are identical in nature and typically include therapy, medical examination and nutritional counseling. In the recovery process, the right kind of support from loved ones is very crucial.

Forming a conducive environment of support and care is essential for men to share their experiences without any fear of judgment.

Guys with eating disorders are a very real and pressing subject of concern. By demystifying the stigma around it and enhancing awareness, men can be encouraged to seek necessary assistance and support each other.

It's about time to accept and embrace that we face the challenges associated with eating disorder in men. Everyone deserves a chance to recover and lead fulfilling lives, as the disorder doesn't discriminate based on gender.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

