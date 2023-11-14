Eating strawberries might actually reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia: A new study

A new study has indicated that eating strawberries might significantly reduce the risk of dementia and related neurodegenerative disorders. Researchers analyzed data collected from overweight individuals who complained of mild cognitive impairment. Half of the participants were asked to avoid eating any type of berries. The other half were asked to eat supplement powders equivalent to a cup of strawberries every day.

Robert Krikorian, lead study author and professor emeritus in the College of Medicine at the University of Cincinnati, said:

"There is epidemiological data suggesting that people who consume strawberries or blueberries regularly have a slower rate of cognitive decline with aging.

"Both strawberries and blueberries contain antioxidants called anthocyanins, which have been implicated in a variety of berry health benefits such as metabolic and cognitive enhancements."

Can strawberries reduce dementia?

Cognitive decline is common in dementia (Image via Unsplash/Robina Weermeijer)

30 overweight patients were chosen for the study, out of which five were men and 25 were women. All of them, aged between 50 and 65, reported mild cognitive impairment. People with such issues have an increased risk of dementia.

Half of the participants were given a supplement powder made from strawberries, while the rest were given a placebo. This was continued for 12 weeks, and various parameters were checked regularly. They were given memory tests as well. Their mood, depressive symptoms, and metabolism were also analyzed through various tests.

It was noticed that people who were given the strawberry powder performed better in memory tests. This group also had fewer depressive symptoms.

Importance of berries

Blueberries also have similar benefits to that of strawberries (Image via Unsplash/Jasper Benning)

Berries are a staple food in the Mediterranean and DASH diets. They are also included in the MIND diet. These diets also include other anti-inflammatory foods like salmon, lentils, avocados, carrots, and cauliflower.

The Mediterranean diet is all about fresh and whole foods along with good fats such as olive oil. According to reports published by the Alzheimer's Association, about six million Americans are thought to have dementia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention includes loss of memory, inattentiveness, and cognitive decline as the signature symptoms of dementia.

Berries contain several beneficial plant compounds that reduce inflammation in the body. They are among the rich sources of antioxidants which protect against free radicals.

As of now, there are no cures for dementia and Alzheimer's disease, but treatments are available to slow down their progress.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.