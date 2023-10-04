Eating This Little-Known Fruit Can Help You Sleep Far Better than Melatonin

Can't catch some sleep? Well, You're not alone. We all struggle with bedtimes on some days, and many are always on the lookout for a natural remedy. You may have heard about melatonin supplements, but there's a secret ingredient for rest that you need to know as well! One of the most underrated solutions is tart cherries, the fruit that's about to change your snooze game!

Yep, you heard it right - tart cherries are more than just a tasty treat. They're known for their potential health benefits like battling inflammation and helping your muscles recover. However, here's the kicker - they also promote good shuteye! So, forget about counting sheep and give tart cherries a shot. They might just be the missing piece to solve your restless night puzzle.

Study Conducted by the Journal of Medicinal Food to See How Tart Cherry Juice Can Help Older Adults with Insomnia

Natural melatonin for the body (Image via Unsplash / Kinga Howard)

In this study, participants were split into two groups - one group got the tart cherry juice blend, while the other got a boring placebo. Guess what? The people who had the tart cherry juice slept like a baby, compared to the placebo group.

The participants who consumed the tart cherry juice experienced improvements in sleep onset, wake after the onset, total bedtime time, and rest efficiency. Notably, the study also found that the tart cherry blend reduced insomnia severity, specifically the duration of waking up after falling asleep.

These results indicate that tart cherry juice can be a valuable natural remedy for individuals struggling with bedtime problems.

Why Do Tart Cherries Have These Sleep-Enhancing Effects?

Maintains your circadian rhythm (Image via Unsplash / joanna Kosinska)

One possible explanation is their high melatonin content. Melatonin is the main thing when it comes to controlling our circadian cycles. But, guess what? Tart cherries, especially the Montmorency kind, is a great melatonin source! They've high levels of this sleep-regulating hormone, making them a total natural source for it.

But hold up, that's not all. These cherries also have some serious anti-inflammatory powers. Since inflammation messes with our bedtime quality, tart cherries can help keep it in check. So, if you want to kick those restless nights to the curb, grab some tart cherries and hit the bed for the best snooze!

Comparisons to Melatonin

Calms your brain and helps you get a better rest (Image via Unsplash / K15 photos)

While melatonin supplements are widely used to improve sleep, the study found that the benefits of tart cherry juice were comparable to, if not greater than, those of melatonin. This makes tart cherries a compelling alternative to synthetic aids.

If you're having trouble catching some sleep, and you're on the hunt for a natural fix, why not give tart cherries or tart cherry juice a shot? These have some serious superpowers that can help you get that much-needed beauty rest.

Level ups your bedtime routine (Image via Unsplash / Paradigm Visuals)

As per the research, tart cherries have shown some serious potential when it comes to improving your bedtime routine. They can help you stay asleep for longer and reduce the severity of those pesky sleepless nights. Who knew these underrated fruits could be the secret weapon for a solid night's rest?

But hey, before you dive headfirst into a tart cherry frenzy, make sure to talk to your healthcare professional. While tart cherries are generally safe for most people, everyone's unique, and you want to make sure they won't cause any unwanted side effects.

So, if counting sheep just isn't cutting it, why not give tart cherries a try? They might just be the key to unlocking your dreamscape and getting that much-deserved rest.