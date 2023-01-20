Have you heard about the hormone of darkness, melatonin? It is called so, since it sends a message to our brain and body when night time begins. It is a hormone made in the pineal gland, a tiny endocrine gland in the brain, as well as the retina and a number of other tissues and cells. Melatonin levels in the bloodstream and its synthesis in the pineal gland both follow a distinct circadian pattern, peaking at night.

The hormone can be produced internally and can also be supplemented from the outside. Many studies have indicated that it can help sleep and reset the circadian rhythm. It has been shown in studies to occasionally enhance sleep, although this is not always the case. The potential advantages and disadvantages of melatonin should therefore be carefully considered.

What is Melatonin and How Much Should I Take It?

The brain naturally produces melatonin in response to variations in light. It aids in regulating the body's biological clock by indicating that it is time to sleep. Its levels naturally decrease with aging, which, for many older people, disturbs their sleep-wake cycles. It is best to start with the smallest amount advised for your age.

You can then gradually raise your dosage until you discover a level that puts you to sleep without showing any negative side effects. A healthy starting dose in adults is often between 1 mg and 5 mg. Doses lower than 1 mg might work for older people. However, it should not be given to children unless prescribed by a doctor.

Melatonin and Other Health Conditions

Modern research is now focusing on the health benefits of hormonal supplements for other health conditions. The following are some of the most popularly researched conditions:

1) COVID-19

The investigation into how melatonin affects COVID-19 is still in its early phases. Several randomized controlled trials (studies examining the effects in people) are currently being conducted. It is too early to say whether it will be beneficial for COVID-19 at this time.

2) Cancer Symptoms

There have been conflicting findings from small-scale studies on the impact of melatonin supplementation on cancer symptoms. Remember that untested products shouldn't be used to delay or substitute for standard cancer treatment. Additionally, certain products may conflict with conventional cancer therapies or pose particular hazards to those who have been diagnosed with cancer.

People who have been diagnosed with cancer should consult their medical professionals before utilizing any complementary health methods to ensure that all elements of their care are coordinated.

3) Insomnia

People who suffer from insomnia have difficulty either falling asleep or staying asleep. Chronic insomnia is a condition where symptoms persist for a month or more. As a first line of treatment for insomnia, cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) is strongly advised by researchers and mental health professionals.

Side Effects of Melatonin

Melatonin has relatively minimal negative effects when used for a brief period of time, with most users reporting that they are able to tolerate it. Only a small fraction of people who use it complain about the most often recorded adverse effects, which include daytime sleepiness, headaches, and dizziness.

The short-term negative effects that have been described in children are similar to those in adults. When using it, some kids may get agitated or develop an elevated risk of bedwetting.

Before taking hormonal supplements, both adults and children should speak with a doctor to avoid any potential allergic reactions or dangerous drug combinations. Ask your doctor about possible drug interactions, especially if you take blood thinners or anti-epileptic drugs.

The long-term consequences of supplementation in kids and adults are also largely unknown. While there is some concern that long-term melatonin use may have an impact on when children begin to go through puberty, the evidence is still ambiguous. People should often discuss utilizing hormonal supplements for the quality of their sleep and general health with their doctor because the long-term implications are unknown.

While there are many benefits of melatonin, it is not a magic hormone and can't be used as a magic pill for all our health concerns. However, if you have short-term problems falling asleep or staying asleep, it may be of assistance. Your body can naturally create this hormone if you practice better sleep hygiene, such as turning down the lights at night and avoiding stimulating activities right before bed.

Oral supplements or another form of the hormone may be able to provide you with the undisturbed sleep you require with the fewest negative effects if these approaches don't work. Before using melatonin for an extended period of time, just be sure to discuss the dosage and any potential adverse effects with your healthcare professional.

