Edamame: Nutrition Facts and Benefits

Edamame are the raw, immature form of soybeans. They are typically sold in their pods, like peas.

Unlike the brownish-white shade of soybeans, edamame beans are green in colour. They are usually added to dishes like soups, salads, noodles, etc. or can even be eaten on their own as a snack.

Edamame beans are dense in nutrients, making it a favourite among cultures, especially in South Asia where soy food products are prevalent. One cup of cooked edamame beans (approx. 160 grams) contains roughly:

• 120 kcal

• 9 grams of fibre

• 4.5 grams of fat

• 11 grams of protein

• 13 grams of carbohydrates

• 15 mg of sodium.

It also contains a good amount of vitamins and minerals, including:

• Vitamin B1

• Vitamin B2

• Vitamin B9

• Vitamin K1

• Vitamin A

• Vitamin C

• Calcium

• Iron

• Magnesium

• Phosphorous

• Potassium

• Copper.

With such a heavy concentration of nutrients, it’s no wonder edamame is a crowd favourite! What’s more, these beans are pretty delicious on their own. Munch on them when you’re feeling snacky, and they’ll do you more good than harm.

Benefits of Edamame

So why are edamame beans so good for you? Aside from being a great source of nutrients despite being a plant-based food, there are several other benefits you can get out of eating these beans.

Rich in antioxidants

Edamame is said to be richer in antioxidants compared to mature soybeans. It contains about 10% of the daily recommended value of vitamins A and C and iron. That can help regulate your health and reduce inflammation.

High in protein

Soy is one of the best plant-based sources of protein. Its green counterpart is really no different in this regard. Moreover, it's the only plant source of protein that provides your body with all essential amino acids (EAA). So it's definitely not such a bad snack.

Lowers cholesterol

Soy products contain isoflavones or plant hormones (phytoestrogen). Edamame is no exception. These isoflavones are helpful in reducing LDL or bad cholesterol, and raising HDL or good cholesterol.

Regulates blood sugar

Edamame beans are low in sugars and carbs. They also have a low glycemic index score, which means they do not raise blood sugar levels excessively after consumption. Studies have suggested that they can help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Maintains gut health

The high fibre content of edamame is helpful in maintaining gut health. Fibre helps improve digestion, keeping your digestive system healthy and promoting its healthy functioning.

Takeaway

Go out to your nearest grocery store, and grab yourself a bag of frozen edamame beans. Add them to your food, or eat them as they are, and enjoy them. You’ll see why they’re such a big hit in Japanese or Chinese restaurants. Edamame also makes a good healthy snack option. Don’t knock it till you try it.

