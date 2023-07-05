5 effective full-body toning exercises for women    

Toning exercises are basically those movements that help you attain a toned body. These exercises work on your entire body, help you burn calories and lose body fat while also allowing you to gain more visible and well-defined muscles.

All in all, these exercises work to improve your body shape and assist you in achieving a stronger yet appealing definition.

Body toning workouts

Strength training exercises can be done for toning the body. (Photo via Pexels/MART PRODUCTION)

Luckily, almost any strength training exercise can be added to a toning workout. Regular resistance training combined with a healthy diet is all you need to become a toned body woman. You just need to work on your reps and sets and be consistent with your practice.

This article discusses a few of the best toning exercises that you must surely add to your gym or home-based workout routines.

5 best toning exercises every woman should do

Consistent practice of full-fledged toning workouts will not only help you build muscles and reduce fat but they’ll help you become more balanced and flexible as well.

Before starting with the following toning exercises, however, remember to do an adequate warm-up by including a few stretches to prepare your body for exercise.

1. Weighted squats

Squats are considered one of the best full-body toning exercises. Not only does it target the major lower body muscles such as the hamstrings and glutes but it equally strengthens the midsection and helps you achieve a proper posture.

Squats also help you burn calories which makes it a fantastic movement for a weight-loss routine.

To do squats:

Stand straight with your feet positioned at a shoulder-width distance and hold a dumbbell in each hand.

Now push your hips back and bend your knees as you lower down into a squat. As you squat, keep your arms straight and lower yourself as far as it feels comfortable.

Slowly press your heels and come back up.

Weighted squats (Photo via Pexels/RDNE Stock project)

2. Walking lunges

Walking lunges are another very effective body toning workout that targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, calves, core and back muscles. This exercise is particularly good for toning your thighs and improving your hip stability.

To do walking lunges:

Stand upright with both feet together and hold a dumbbell or a kettlebell in each hand. Keep your arms straight on your sides.

Now step your right foot forward and bend your knees to get into a lunge position. Make sure both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle.

Press through your right heel to stand back and simultaneously step your left foot out to repeat.

3. Banded clamshell

Clamshells are one of the best toning exercises for the lower body. This exercise strengthens the glutes and thighs and boosts hip stabilization.

To do banded clamshell:

Lie down on your right side and loop a resistance band around your thighs. Rest your head on your right arm.

Now place your left hand on your hip, your left leg on top of the right and bend your knees at a 90-degree angle.

Engage your abs and keep your feet together as you lift your left knee towards the ceiling. As you do this, make sure you don’t lift your right knee off the floor or rotate your hips.

Bring your knees back to the start and repeat on both sides.

Clamshells target the glutes and hips. (Photo via Pexels/Angela Roma)

4. Romanian deadlift

The Romanian deadlift is among some of the most productive toning exercises that target multiple muscles at once. It targets the lower back, glutes, hamstrings, forearm flexors, adductors, trapezius and core muscles.

Romanian deadlifts are considered an ideal exercise for people with lower back pain as it provides support and does not put a strain on the back.

To do the Romanian deadlift:

Stand with your feet at a shoulder-width distance and your knees slightly bent.

Grab a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing towards your thighs. Now squeeze your shoulder blades together and slowly hinge at your waist while pushing your hips back.

As you hinge down, lower the dumbbells in front of you and make sure to maintain a neutral spine.

Return to the start and repeat.

5. Deadbug

Deadbugs are among the most potential upper-body toning exercises that particularly target the erector spinae and the transverse abdominis muscles.

This exercise helps stabilize the back, core and spine and also aids in improving your coordination and posture.

To do the deadbug:

Lie straight on your back with your arms raised straight over your chest.

Bend your legs at a 90-degree angle and make sure they are leveled above your hips. Now engage your abs and slowly lower your right arm behind your head and your left leg forward to hover above the floor.

Return to the start and repeat with the opposite leg and arm.

Deadbugs are one of the best toning exercises for the midsection. (Photo via Pexels/Scott Webb)

Toning exercises like the ones discussed above are great for a full-body workout session. They can be added to your gym routine or even practiced at home with or without any equipment.

The best thing about the aforementioned exercises is that they are suitable for beginner-level exercisers, too. Just be careful about the weight you choose and give proper attention to your form. Gradually increase the reps as you gain strength and keep your movements slow and controlled to avoid injuries.

Poll : 0 votes