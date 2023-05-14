Effective remedies to get rid of excess skin after weight loss     

Are you struggling to get rid of saggy and excess skin after weight loss?

Worry not, as there are several natural and medical remedies that can help tighten loose skin and give you a toned and firm body.

Why skin gets loose and saggy after weight loss?

Stretching of the skin during weight gain leads to saggy skin. (Photo via Pexels/MART PRODUCTION)

It starts when you begin to gain weight. When you gain weight, the skin stretches to accommodate the new fat cells and remains that way for a long time.

Furthermore, when you start to lose weight, the skin remains stretched, which leads to the formation of an empty space underneath the skin. This empty space is the excess skin that makes the body look saggy.

The good news is that there are several ways to tighten loose skin after weight loss. While the task is achievable, it can take time, and the result may depend on certain factors, including:

amount of weight lost

genetics

age

length of time you’ve been overweight

sun exposure

lifestyle habits, like smoking and drinking alcohol

Effective ways to lose excess skin after weight loss

The given remedies may help reduce excess skin and improve overall appearance:

Continue strength training

One of the best ways to lose excess skin after weight loss is to continue with your resistance training sessions. Regular practice of strength training workouts will help build muscle mass and over time, reduing extra skin.

Pay attention to diet

Eat healthy to lose excess skin. (Photo via Pexels/Jane Doan)

Another way to get rid of excess skin after weight loss is to consume certain nutrients and vitamins, and pay attention to your every day diet. Consuming nutrients like vitamin C, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids will help you maintain a healthy weight while also developing muscle mass and reducing saggy skin.

Try to include broccoli, kale, spinach, fish, celery and lean meat in your diet, especially if you’ve recently shed a good number of pounds. You must also consume good carbs like whole grains and healthy fats, but make sure to consume them in moderation.

Avoid direct sun exposure

The sun's harmful UV rays can reduce skin elasticity if it's not protected well. To avoid that, always apply sunscreen with a high SPF on your face and all exposed areas at least 20 minutes before stepping out of the house. Apart from sunscreen, wear sunglasses and hats whenever you are out in the sun.

Take collagen supplements

It's important to note that the skin’s elasticity primarily depends on collagen - a protein that helps strengthen the tendons while also improving skin texture and overall appearance.

Studies suggest that taking collagen supplements may significantly increase skin elasticity and hydration and also improving its texture. A good food source of collagen is bone broth.

Use skin-tightening creams

You can also get rid of excess skin by using skin-tightening or firming creams that contain elastin and collagen. However, remember that these creams might only give a temporary result, as collagen molecules are too large to get absorbed through the skin.

So, along with collagen and elastic-containing creams, make sure you're getting the right amount of collagen through food and supplements.

Body contouring and other medical procedures

Body contouring and other medical procedures can help get rid of excess skin. (Photo via Pexels/SHVETS production)

If you’ve lost weight via surgery, you may also opt for a body contouring procedure to get rid of excess skin. Body contouring surgeries can remove extra skin from particular areas like the stomach, breasts, buttocks, hips, thighs and arms depending on your preferences.

Apart from body contouring, you can also go for less invasive skin-removing options like radiofrequency, ablative laser resurfacing and ultrasound skin tightening treatments. These procedures are less invasive and also involve fewer complications and risks.

Having loose skin is quite common after losing weight, but several things like the ones discussed above can help improve the body’s appearance. If these methods don’t work and you see no difference in your excess skin, it's best to consult a doctor to seek professional guidance.

