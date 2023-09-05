Effective tips to follow if you are on interstitial cystitis diet

The interstitial cystitis diet is followed for the condition of interstitial cystitis, which is characterized by inflammation or irritation of the bladder wall. The wall can be stiffened by this condition and is not able to hold urine up to its maximal capacity.

This condition has no cure, but several lifestyle measures can be taken to provide some relief. Diet is one of the management strategies that can help to an extent. In this article, we bring you all about the interstitial cystitis diet along with the list of foods to include and avoid.

Does the interstitial cystitis diet help?

Potassium levels are altered in interstitial cystitis. (Image via Unsplash/Hush Naidoo Jade Photography)

A research study has found that certain foods may trigger interstitial cystitis by altering the pH or potassium levels of urine.

Some foods can also stimulate pain receptors in the bladder. This condition is also known as painful bladder syndrome and is characterized by pain and discomfort in the pelvic area. Researchers don’t know the exact cause of interstitial cystitis yet.

It's better to try an elimination diet to understand which items cause triggers and which do not. Using a food journal can help in tracking down the foods causing triggers for each and every individual affected.

IC friendly foods

Nuts are safe to consume in an interstitial cystitis diet (Image via Unsplash/Maksim Shutov)

Food items may trigger symptoms differently for different people. In general, some foods are considered safe to include in an interstitial cystitis diet.

Although these foods are allowed on the interstitial cystitis diet, exclude any food if they trigger bladder discomfort. The Interstitial Cystitis Association of America considers the following foods as safe:

Fruits: dates, melons, prunes, pears, raisins, bananas, apricots, blueberries

dates, melons, prunes, pears, raisins, bananas, apricots, blueberries Vegetables: beets, eggplant, peas, mushrooms, spinach, avocados, asparagus, broccoli

beets, eggplant, peas, mushrooms, spinach, avocados, asparagus, broccoli Cereals: oats, rice

oats, rice Animal protein: beef, lamb, pork, poultry, fish, eggs

beef, lamb, pork, poultry, fish, eggs Nuts: cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, walnuts, almonds

cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, walnuts, almonds Nut butter: peanut butter, almond butter, cashew butter, sunflower butter

peanut butter, almond butter, cashew butter, sunflower butter Dairy: all kinds of milk and cheeses

all kinds of milk and cheeses Herbs and spices: rosemary, garlic, basil, oregano, thyme

rosemary, garlic, basil, oregano, thyme Beverages: water

Interstitial cystitis foods to avoid

Coffee is discouraged in this diet. (Image via Unsplash/Nathan Dumlao)

In an elimination interstitial cystitis diet, potentially harmful foods need to be eliminated altogether and gradually reintroduced to see which ones are causing the triggers.

Here are the potential foods that can cause problems:

Fruits: oranges, grapefruits, lemons, pineapples, strawberries

oranges, grapefruits, lemons, pineapples, strawberries Vegetables: tomatoes, pickles, chili peppers, sauerkraut

tomatoes, pickles, chili peppers, sauerkraut Processed meats: ham, salami, cold cuts

ham, salami, cold cuts Soy products: tofu, tempeh, edamame, soybeans

tofu, tempeh, edamame, soybeans Certain dairy products: yogurt

yogurt Sugary products: chocolate bars, chips and candies

chocolate bars, chips and candies Condiments: chili, salad dressings, soy sauce, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, ketchup

chili, salad dressings, soy sauce, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, ketchup Beverages: alcohol, coffee, tea, carbonated drinks, juices

alcohol, coffee, tea, carbonated drinks, juices Other food additives: monosodium glutamate (MSG), certain artificial sweeteners

Spicy food might also cause problems and should be avoided initially in an interstitial cystitis diet. Gradual reintroduction of these foods can help identify the causes.

The lack of treatment for this condition forces individuals having this chronic disease to look for other lifestyle remedies. There have been claims about herbal supplements and other products.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.