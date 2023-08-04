Egg yolk - The secret ingredient for healthy hair

Are you looking for a natural and effective way to transform your hair? Look no further than your kitchen. The humble egg yolk holds the key to unlocking a world of hair care benefits.

From nourishing your locks to promoting growth, let's explore how egg yolk can work wonders for your hair.

Why is egg yolk for hair?

Nourished hair (Image via Freepik)

Believe it or not, the yolk is a treasure trove of nutrients that can do wonders for your hair. Packed with proteins, vitamins and essential minerals, it's a potent ingredient that can revitalize your hair and enhance its overall health.

Benefits of egg yolk for hair

Yolk (Image via Freepik/jcomp)

Nourishes and conditions: The yolk is an excellent natural conditioner, infusing your hair with moisture and shine. The proteins present in it help repair damaged strands, leaving your hair looking lustrous and smooth.

Promotes hair growth: If you dream of long and flowing locks, yolk can be your best friend. The rich vitamin content, especially biotin, supports hair growth and reduces hair fall, giving you thicker and healthier tresses.

Strengthens and prevents breakage: Weak and brittle hair can be a thing of the past with regular yolk treatments. Its nourishing properties strengthen the hair shafts, reducing breakage and split ends.

Adds volume and texture: Want to add some bounce to your hair? The yolk can come to the rescue. It boosts the volume of your hair and gives it a more textured appearance.

What does the yolk do to your hair?

Reduced breakage (Image via Freepik)

Egg yolk is like a magic potion for your hair. Its proteins help repair damaged hair and promote elasticity, making your tresses less prone to breakage. The vitamins A, D and E in yolk nourish the scalp, supporting healthy hair growth.

Additionally, the high sulphur content in it encourages the production of keratin, the protein that forms the building blocks of hair, resulting in stronger and more resilient strands.

Using egg whites for hair

While the yolk is a powerhouse for hair care, egg whites deserve their own spotlight, too. Egg whites are an excellent remedy for oily hair.

They help remove excess oil from the scalp and hair, providing a clean and fresh feel. For a quick and easy treatment, whisk the egg whites, and apply them to your scalp and hair. Leave it on for about 15 minutes before rinsing off with cold water.

How to use egg yolk for hair

Leave it in for half an hour. (Image via Freepik)

Using yolk for your hair is simple and can be easily incorporated in your hair care routine.

Here's a step-by-step guide to maximize its benefits:

Separate the yolk: Crack an egg, and separate the yolk from the white. Whisk it: Whisk the yolk till it becomes smooth and creamy. Application: Apply the yolk to damp hair, focusing on the roots and the length. Massage: Gently massage the yolk into your scalp to stimulate blood circulation. Time to rest: Let the yolk sit on your hair for 30 minutes to an hour. Rinse thoroughly: Rinse off the yolk with cool water to avoid cooking the yolk. Shampoo and condition: Follow up with your regular shampoo and conditioner to get rid of any lingering egg smell.

Incorporating egg yolk in your hair care routine can be a game-changer. With its nourishing properties and rich nutrient content, your hair will thank you for the tender loving care.