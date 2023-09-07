Ehlers-Danlos syndrome: Types, causes, and cure

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) refers to a group of disorders that usually impact the connective tissues underlying the skin, a few blood vessels, and some joints. The disorder is genetic in nature, which means that there are no known ways to prevent its onset in individuals who tend to suffer from it.

People who are affected by these disorders tend to have extremely flexible joints that bend beyond what is considered normal. They also tend to get hurt very easily and when they do, healing usually takes more time than it should. This is because people who have been impacted by Ehlers-Danlos syndrome tend to have fragile and stretchy skin, which slows down the healing process.

In extreme cases of the disorder, referred to as vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, walls of certain blood vessels, the uterus, and the intestines can rupture. It results in serious complications that can be a threat if not addressed at the right time.

How many known types of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome are there and what are its symptoms?

People who have EDS tend to get bruised very easily (Image via freepik)

There are currently 13 known types of Ehlers-Danlos syndromes. They are:

Classical EDS

Classical-like EDS

Vascular EDS

Cardiac-valvular EDS

Hypermobile EDS

Dermatosparaxis EDS

Arthrochalasia EDS

Kyphoscoliotic EDS

Myopathic EDS

Periodontal EDS

Brittle Cornea Syndrome

Spondylodysplastic EDS

Musculocontractural EDS

Some of the commonly identified symptoms of the disorder include:

Hypermobility : EDS tends to cause an alleviated range of joint movements that are usually not considered normal. In this case, people with the disorder may be able to fold certain parts of the body in ways that others cannot.

: EDS tends to cause an alleviated range of joint movements that are usually not considered normal. In this case, people with the disorder may be able to fold certain parts of the body in ways that others cannot. Skin elasticity : EDS can make your skin extremely stretchy. You may be able to pull off the skin in certain areas of the body when you are affected by this disorder.

: EDS can make your skin extremely stretchy. You may be able to pull off the skin in certain areas of the body when you are affected by this disorder. Sensitive skin that is very receptive to injury: People who suffer from EDS tend to get very easily bruised at the slightest injury. Moreover, EDS also tends to slow down the healing process for injuries that have already occurred.

What causes Ehlers-Danlos syndrome?

EDS is known to be a genetically acquired disorder (Image via freepik/kjpargeter)

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a genetically acquired disorder. However, in some cases, it can also occur in the patient's body for the very first time with no known history of the same in the family.

It is caused due to defects in the genes that make connective tissues in certain parts of the body weak. These defective genes can either be passed down to the individual through both parents or just one. This then manifests in the form of abnormalities like stretchy and sensitive skin. It also manifests in the form of an increased ability to move specific body parts, especially at the site of specific joints in the body.

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome treatment

Doctors may sometimes suggest specific painkillers to control symptoms of EDS (Image via freepik)

There is currently no known cure for EDS, however, with the correct treatment plan, the symptoms and effects of the disease can be controlled effectively. The three main ways in which this can be achieved are through medication, physical therapy, and surgery.

When it comes to medication, doctors may prescribe EDS patients some over-the-counter painkillers like ibuprofen and acetaminophen. In cases that are more severe, they might prescribe stronger doses of pain relievers as well.

Besides this, since EDS tends to put some pressure on the blood vessels, doctors may suggest the consumption of medicines that can keep the patient's blood pressure low.

When it comes to physical therapy, specialists usually suggest EDS patients practice exercises that can be helpful for strengthening their muscles and normalizing their joint movements. Besides this, in some cases, expect might recommend surgeries to fix joints that have been severely affected by repeated dislocations. Surgery might also be suggested in cases of ruptured blood vessels and organs due to EDS.

As mentioned already, there is currently no cure for EDS. However, with proper guidance, the symptoms of the disease can be definitely controlled so as to provide maximum relief to someone who has been affected by it.