Stephanie Aston Dies by Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome After Being Accused of Faking Symptoms for Years

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, often abbreviated as EDS, is a group of rare inherited disorders that lead to a wide range of symptoms, such as fragile blood vessels, loose joints, abnormal scar formation, and soft, stretchy skin that bruises easily.

It is caused by gene mutations that affect the body's connective tissues which are essential for maintaining the skin, joints, blood arteries, and organs, among other basic functions. Unfortunately, there is no cure for EDS, and patients must often adapt their lives to manage its challenges.

Stephanie Aston’s Struggle with EDS Symptoms

Stephanie Auston will continue to be a source of justice and inspiration for people with EDS (Image from Facebook)

The terrible experience of Stephanie Aston, a citizen of New Zealand, serves as an illustration of the difficulties that people with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome must overcome. At age 25, Stephanie began experiencing terrible EDS symptoms, including frequent injuries, easy bruising, joint dislocations, severe migraines, abdominal pain, anaemia, tachycardia, and fainting spells.

Aston sought medical help for her symptoms, but her ordeal took a horrible turn when a doctor accused her of causing her own illness and displaying fake symptoms. Aston's condition was dismissed as a mental health issue, and she was subjected to psychiatric examinations, accused of self-harming behaviors, and even suspected of being physically abused by her own mother.

The Tragic Consequences of Misdiagnosis

Women are more prone than men to face misdiagnosis due to misogynistic standards prevailing in healthcare industry (Image by DCStudio on Freepik)

Stephanie Aston’s battle with EDS shed light on a broader issue, which is misdiagnosis and dismissal of women's health concerns. Women are more frequently misdiagnosed with diseases that are frequently linked to mental health issues, according to research that has been repeated multiple times.

Aston’s case represents the larger pattern of how female patients are doubted or overlooked by healthcare providers. This phenomenon can be partly explained by the underrepresentation of women in medical research and the widespread biases still existing in the field of healthcare.

Stephanie Aston’s death has led to increased awareness about the improvement of medical practices to ensure women receive the care they deserve.

Stephanie Aston's Advocacy and Legacy

The members of Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes New Zealand society will continue to advocate for the rights of people suffering with EDS (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Stephanie Aston never chose to remain silent even after the heart-wrenching challenges she had to face during her EDS treatment. She decided to advocate for the rights of EDS patients and also founded the Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes New Zealand Society in 2017. The community admired her a lot for her dedication to raising awareness about EDS and its symptoms.

Stephanie never stopped giving assistance to those in need, even in her last moments. Her legacy lives on through the community she built, which honors her memory and continues her mission to empower EDS patients and ensure that they receive proper healthcare without the neglect she had to experience.

The Facebook page of Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes New Zealand announced the news of Stephanie’s passing away on September 1, 2023, in her home in Auckland. The tribute post said,

"Its with much sadness that we have to announce the passing of Steph Aston. She has also been a beacon for many in our community. Even until the very end she was keen to help anyone and lend an ear. You will be sorely missed. I hope you rest well now.”

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome is a very rare genetic disorder, and the person suffering from it has to go through a lot in order to cope with such a disease that has no formal treatments available. In such a scenario, neglecting the patient’s conditions as "fake symptoms" can never be justified.

Misdiagnosis of women patients is one of the most horrifying things prevailing in the medical sector, and its eradication can only be done by raising awareness and having an open mindset of treating any patient equally, irrespective of gender.