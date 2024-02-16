8 essential oils for shingles treatment

Essential oils for shingles treatment can make a difference, as the condition can cause immense pain and rashes.

Shingles has no cure, unfortuantely. VSV or varicella-zoster virus is the cause of this skin disease. The same virus also causes chickenpox. Shingles does not happen more than once in a lifetime, but there are rare cases where it can occur again. EO can improve your immune system and stop further infection.

Essential oils for shingles are used for comfort and relief from harsh skin conditions like rashes, blisters, itching and discomfort. These symptoms are often followed by fever and weakness.

There are vaccines available from protection from shingles. Essential oils for shingles treatment can also be useful. But only use them to get relief, and make sure to contact your health care professional for the right medications.

Let's now have a look at the essential oils for singles that can help you fight this skin condition.

Treatment: Essential oils for shingles

Here are eight essential oils for shingles to get relief.

#1 Geranium essential oil

Essential oils for shingles: Geranium plant from which the oil is extracted (Image by Gabriele Motter/Unsplash)

The oil is antibacterial plus anti-inflammatory. Using it can help get relief from itching, redness and further infection.

It also contains citronellol which can reduce pain and stop further inflammation. This product also helps in faster healing and reduces the pain caused by the skin disease.

#2 Coconut oil

Coconut oil is a good remedy (Image by Deanna Alys/Unsplash)

Coconut oil is known to help heal wounds faster, moisturize the skin and also lessen inflammation due to being anti-fungal, antibacterial and analgesic.

It reduces pain associated with shingles. There is coconut oil in every household. Some use it for cooking, while some apply it to their hair and body. You can also use it to get relief from shingles.

#3 Lavender essential oil

Essential oils for shingles: Lavender oil (Image by Laura Chourette/Unsplash)

If you put this oil in the areas affected by shingles, it will give you comfort by calming and soothing the infection in that part of the body, and lowering the inflammation.

This oil is also anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-microbial. Using this product makes sure that there's no further infection. This oil is also known for relieving pain. Other skin conditions like rosacea, eczema and many others can also be treated with this product.

#4 Peppermint essential oil

Essential oils for shingles: Peppermint oil for its cooling effects (Image by Tiara Leitzman/Unsplash)

This oil is a natural coolant and has cooling properties because it contains menthol, so it can help bring inflammation down and reduce pain.

It has a positive effect on the nerves affected because of shingles. It also contains rosmarinic acid, which can stop skin aging and eliminate bacterial and microbial growth.

#5 Frankincense oil

Essential oils for shingles: Francencise oil (Image by Chelsea Shapouri/Unsplash)

Although mostly used in aromatherapy to reduce anxiety and stress, this oil also provides relief against shingles. It can boost immunity and help fight many diseases, including ones related to the skin.

The product has a spicy smell and is made from the resin of the Boswellia tree by tapping. It has anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties. If you are suffering from shingles, purchase this oil from your nearest supermarket, and use it to get relief .

#6 Chamomile essential oil

Chamomile tea and chamomile oil are proven remedies. (Image by Lisa Hobbs/Unsplash)

You must have heard about the chamomile tea benefits and how delicious it is. So is the chamomile essential oil when it comes to fighting skin allergies and conditions.

It can have a pacifying effect brought about by skin redness and itchiness. Moreover, it can also reduce pain and inflammation caused by shingles. It can help you to sleep better by providing pain relief against skin discomfort. The sweet, fresh and warm smell will also lighten your mood.

#7 Clove oil

Clove oil or even clove can be consumed (Image by Anna Peipina/Unsplash)

Clove oil is a very ancient remedy against shingles. It kills the bacteria and also reduces pain caused by the condition on the skin and nerves.

On applying this oil over the infected area, there's a sense of califaction after which the pain and itchiness reduce significantly. You can also take clove orally by placing it under your tongue or in tea or food to enjoy its skin benefits.

#8 Thyme essential oil

Thyme oil is extracted from these plants. (Image by Albert Melu/Unsplash)

It's antifungal, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory, so it can help in reducing pain and itchiness caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox.

Use this oil on the affected areas where there's redness in the form of blisters or ulcers. That will help you heal faster and better, provide your skin with essential nutrients and kill harmful bacterial growth.

You can inhale the essential oils for shingles or apply them directly to the skin. Use them as a side treatment, though.

Do not think that just by using these oils, your condition will be cured completely. Ask your doctor to ascertain if you have any kind of allergies. Do not itch the affected parts, as it can lead to further infection.

The condition is infectious, so stay indoors till you get completely healed.