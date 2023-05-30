Natural remedies for shingles: How to prevent and treat the painful condition

While there are medications available to alleviate the symptoms, many individuals seek natural remedies for shingles to complement their treatment.

Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is a viral infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus responsible for chickenpox. It manifests as a painful rash that typically affects one side of the body.

In this article, we explore various natural remedies for shingles and discuss preventive measures to reduce the risk of developing this painful condition.

How to prevent shingles?

Seek natural remedies. (Engin Akyurt/Pexels)

Boost your immune system: Maintaining a healthy immune system is crucial for preventing shingles.

Adequate sleep, regular exercise and a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains can help strengthen the immune system. Additionally, consider including immune-boosting supplements like vitamin C, vitamin D and zinc in your routine.

Manage stress: High levels of stress can weaken the immune system, making you more susceptible to infections like shingles.

Engage in stress-reducing activities like meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises or engaging hobbies. Prioritizing self-care and finding healthy ways to manage stress can significantly reduce risk of developing shingles.

Get vaccinated: The shingles vaccine, known as Zostavax or Shingrix, is highly effective in preventing shingles. Consult your healthcare provider to determine if you're eligible for the vaccine and to discuss the best vaccination option for you.

Natural remedies for shingles

Incorporating natural remedies for shingles (Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels)

Calming baths: Taking soothing baths can provide relief from shingles-related pain and discomfort.

Add colloidal oatmeal or baking soda to lukewarm water, and soak in the bath for 15-20 minutes. These ingredients help soothe the skin and reduce itching and irritation.

Topical treatments: Applying natural remedies directly to the affected area can help alleviate shingles symptoms.

Aloe vera gel, which has anti-inflammatory properties, can soothe the rash and promote healing. Additionally, coconut oil or a mixture of apple cider vinegar and water can help relieve itching and provide temporary relief.

Herbal remedies: Certain herbs possess antiviral and immune-boosting properties that can aid in shingles recovery.

Echinacea, licorice root and lemon balm are known for their ability to support the immune system and reduce pain and inflammation associated with shingles. However, it's important to consult a healthcare professional before using herbal remedies, especially if you're taking any medications or have underlying medical conditions.

Pain relief: Shingles can cause severe pain, known as post-herpetic neuralgia. Natural remedies like capsaicin cream, made from chili peppers, can be applied topically to the affected area to reduce nerve pain.

Additionally, nerve-calming supplements like alpha-lipoic acid or vitamin B12 may provide relief from nerve-related discomfort. While natural remedies for shingles can offer relief, it's important to remember that they should not replace medical advice or prescribed treatments.

Consult with your healthcare provider before starting any new treatment regimen, especially if you have a pre-existing medical condition or are taking medications.

Shingles can be a painful and uncomfortable condition, but there are various natural remedies available to help alleviate symptoms.

Incorporating preventive measures like maintaining a strong immune system, managing stress and getting vaccinated can significantly reduce risk of developing shingles.

By combining these preventive strategies with natural remedies like soothing baths, topical treatments, herbal remedies and pain relief techniques, individuals can find relief and support their overall healing process.

