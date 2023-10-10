Elaine LaLanne Shares 4 Secrets That Help Her Feel Young Even at the Age of 97

Starting the revolution of fitness in the USA with her husband Jack LaLanne, Elaine LaLanne is going strong even at the age of 97. She’s known as the ‘First Lady of Fitness’ and with her husband Jack, she created an empire of fitness and healthy living.

They started out with the ‘Jack LaLanne Show’ in 1951, which was a first-of-its-kind television fitness and exercise show. Gradually they expanded to the production of exercise equipment, and supplements, and opened a gym chain in over a hundred locations.

The fitness queen Elaine LaLanne recently shared the 4 secrets behind her youthfulness and her continuous thriving at such an age. Let’s look into what are these four secrets of hers.

Elaine LaLanne's Belief in the Movement of the Body

Engaging in regular exercise can increase your life expectancy (Image by Senivpetro on Freepik)

Sharing her topmost secret to a healthy life, Elaine LaLanne expresses the importance of movement in your body. Being a fitness enthusiast, she has a regular and carefully curated workout routine.

Elaine LaLanne exercises for 20 minutes daily, in which she ensures the engagement of various muscle groups of her body. Kicking off her day with jack-knife exercises, she seamlessly integrates push-ups into her daily routine as well.

The most intriguing thing about her exercise routine is the unusual places she opts for this, like her desk or even her bathroom sink. She shows how exercising requires nothing but just the willpower and determination to work on your body.

The Effect of Positivity

As much as maintaining a healthy body is important for her, maintaining a healthy brain comes with equal priority for Elaine LaLanne. And for a healthy brain, she believes that a positive outlook toward life is the most important thing.

She likes to surround herself with positivity and laughter. Elaine LaLanne focuses on life’s wonders and positive thoughts when negativity tries to creep into her life. She believes that having a heart-to-heart conversation with yourself has the power to lift your mood.

However, the positive outlook towards life must be balanced with facing true emotions, so that you don’t develop toxic positivity.

A Wholesome Diet

A healthy diet is the one that has adequate proportions of all the necessary nutrients (Image Nensuria on Freepik)

Elaine LaLanne is a staunch advocate of consuming fresh vegetables and whole foods. While people assume healthy food to be monotonous and boring, Elaine stands out by including variety in her diet and showing everyone that even healthy foods can be interesting.

Her typical breakfast includes yogurt with berries and a protein-rich smoothie. For lunch, Elaine LaLanne opts for options like Tuna Fish and Baked Potatoes. She isn’t fond of steak but includes chicken and fish in her meals. Her diet is very similar to a Blue-Zone diet, a lifestyle-based eating pattern inspired by the lifestyles of the world's longest-lived populations.

Being Focused Towards Work

Does being work-oriented help in keeping ourselves healthy? (Image by Drobotdean on Freepik)

Elaine LaLanne describes herself as a workaholic and even calls her office “home”. She spends an astonishing amount of time at her office even at the age of 97 years, but she believes that this constant engagement of hers in her work is what keeps her healthy and vital.

In 2022, Elaine LaLanne authored a book named “Pride & Discipline: The Legacy of Jack LaLanne”, and currently, she is collaborating with Mark Wahlberg’s production company on a documentary and narrative film about her husband Jack LaLanne.

Her regular work routine aligns with the belief that retirement makes the body more prone to damage. Elaine LaLanne’s love and dedication to her work is one of the secrets behind her longevity.

Concluding the article, we saw how Elaine LaLanne, the “First Lady of Fitness”, has been going strong and healthy at 97 years of age. She and her husband Jack LaLanne were the ones behind revolutionizing fitness in the US. She reveals her four secrets behind feeling young at 97 years of age as keeping your body in motion, having a positive outlook towards life, maintaining a healthy diet, and being work-oriented no matter how old you might be.