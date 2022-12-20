Six Post-workout Smoothies to Try after a Workout

Post-workout smoothies can be an easy and tastier option to consider after your gym session. They can be prepared with or without protein powders, depending on your protein requirements.

It's advisable to consume a high-protein meal after a workout session to promote muscle synthesis. Drinking protein powder with water can be bland and monotonous. This is where interesting post-workout smoothies can come to the rescue.

Post-workout Smoothies to Try after a Workout

Check out the following six post-workout smoothies you can easily make at home in absolutely no time:

1) Chocolate Almond Butter Smoothie

This recipe contains almonds and yogurt, which are the best high-protein snacks to boost metabolism. Almonds are keto-friendly and rich in dietary fiber.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp almond butter

1 tbsp cocoa powder

1 cup of milk

1 cup plain greek yogurt

Instructions:

Add the milk, yogurt, cocoa powder, and almond butter into a blender.

Blend for a couple of minutes till it's smooth.

Pour into a glass, and drizzle some chocolate syrup.

2) Vegan pea protein smoothie

Pea protein powder is an amazing ingredient to make vegan post-workout smoothies. It provides a good amount of protein and is good for muscle gain.

Ingredients:

3 scoops of pea protein isolate

1 cup almond milk

1/2 cup of blueberries

A pinch of nutmeg powder

1 tbsp of cocoa powder

Stevia as a sweetener

Instructions:

Add all the ingredients into the blender, and blend till it's smooth.

Pour it into a glass; add ice cubes, and enjoy.

3) Soy protein smoothie

Soy protein isolate powder can be used to make amazing post-workout smoothies. Soy products are rich in protein and have a higher biological value than other plant-based sources.

Ingredients:

2 scoops of soy protein isolate

1 cup soy milk

1/2 cup of strawberries

1/2 tsp of vanilla essence

Stevia as a sweetener, optional

Instructions:

Add all the ingredients into the blender, and blend till the mixture is smooth.

Pour it into a glass, add ice cubes, and enjoy.

4) Banana walnut whey protein smoothie

Walnuts are among the foods that can be consumed on a gluten-free diet. They're rich in fiber and healthy plant-based fats. Walnuts are also known to be beneficial for the brain, while bananas can increase the nutritional value of post-workout smoothies.

Ingredients:

2 cups of milk. (dairy or plant-based)

1 scoop of whey protein (unflavored)

1/2 cup walnuts

1-2 fresh ripe bananas

Stevia as a sweetener, optional

4 drops of vanilla essence

Instructions:

Add all the ingredients to the blender.

Blend using the slow option till the mixture is smooth.

5) Peanut butter banana shake

Peanut butter is a rich source of vegan protein and has a creamy texture. It can be used in post-workout smoothies to make them tastier and more nutritious. Bananas are a rich source of vitamins and minerals.

Ingredients:

2 ripe bananas

2 tablespoons peanut butter

2 cups plain yogurt

1 cup of low-fat milk

Cocoa powder (optional)

Stevia as a sweetener, optional

Instructions:

Add bananas, yogurt, milk, and peanut butter to a blender.

Blend to a smooth, thick smoothie.

Sprinkle cocoa powder on top. You may add stevia for sweetness.

6) Yogurt spiced smoothie

Yogurt is an amazing source of protein to consider while making post-workout smoothies for muscle gain. It's rich in probiotic bacteria, which aids in digestion.

Ingredients:

1 cup plain yogurt or greek yogurt

Stevia as a sweetener

1/2 cup milk or water

2 cloves

1 inch of cinnamon

1/2 cup of heavy cream

1 tsp of nutmeg

1 tsp of vanilla essence

Instructions:

Blend the yogurt, milk, cinnamon, cloves, and vanilla for a couple of minutes.

Add the sweetener as per requirement.

Add the cream and nutmeg. Top with berries and roasted seeds.

This smoothie tastes best when chilled.

Bottom Line

Post-workout smoothies can easily be prepared with simple ingredients at home after a workout session. These recipes can make your post-workout meals interesting. It's advisable not to use sugar in these recipes.

