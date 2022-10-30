How Many Calories Does a Banana Have?

Bananas are one of the most affordable super foods. They're incredibly nutritious and contain numerous healthy compounds.

Not surprisingly, bananas also have a lot of rumors about them: Bananas can cause you to gain weight; bananas are not recommended for diabetics; bananas are too high in sugar.

In this article, we will look at the nutrition contained in bananas, how you can include them in your diet, and, of course, how many calories does an average banana have.

Calories in a Banana

On average, a medium banana provides 105 calories. However, the number of calories in bananas varies according to their size.

The calorie value of normal banana sizes is listed below.

Extra small (less than 6 inches, around 80 grams): 72 calories

Small (6–7 inches, around 100 grams): 90 calories

Medium (7–8 inches, around 120 grams): 105 calories

Large (8–9 inches, around 135 grams): 121 calories

Extra large (9 inches or longer, around 150 grams): 135 calories

Sliced (1 cup, 150 grams): 134 calories

Mashed (1 cup, 225 grams): 200 calories

Depending on size, the caloric content of a banana ranges from 72-135 calories. An average-sized banana provides approximately 100 calories. Bananas contain around 93% carbohydrates, 4% protein, and 3% fat.

How Many Carbs Are in a Banana?

With three grams of fiber and 14 grams of sugar, a medium banana offers 27 grams of carbs. Bananas are an excellent source of energy and are quite satiating.

The naturally occurring carbohydrates in a banana can satisfy sweet desires while providing all the health benefits of eating fruit, including fiber, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytochemicals.

There's also a reason why athletes love bananas: carbohydrates are the body's primary fuel source. The carbohydrate content of a banana can readily supply digestible glucose as a source of energy. Indeed, six of the 14 grams of sugar in a banana comprise glucose.

Additionally, bananas contain carbohydrates that are not digested for energy, especially fiber and resistant starch. If you choose a green banana as opposed to one that's yellow and ripe, you can have more of the healthy resistant starch.

Unripe, green bananas are particularly rich in resistant starch, which functions as a prebiotic, the food for the gut's beneficial bacteria.

Nutritional Profile of Bananas

Bananas are nutrient-dense and entail numerous health benefits. They're rich in fiber, carbohydrates, and important vitamins and minerals.

Check out the nutrient profile of bananas below:

Potassium: 9% DV

Vitamin B6: 25% DV

Vitamin C: 11% DV

Magnesium: 8% DV

Copper: 10% DV

Manganese: 14% DV

Fiber: 3.07 grams

A medium banana has approximately 105 calories, of which 90% are from carbohydrates. Most of the carbohydrates in ripe bananas are sugars, including sucrose, glucose, and fructose.

Bananas, meanwhile, are poor in fat and protein. Bananas include several useful plant chemicals and antioxidants, such as dopamine and catechin.

Bananas: A Healthy Snack

Bananas, calorie for calorie, have a high fiber content. With only 105 calories, a medium banana delivers around 7% of the necessary daily requirements. Fiber is crucial for maintaining regular bowel motions and preserving gut health.

A high fiber intake is lated to a lower risk of heart disease, diverticular disease, and a few malignancies. A sufficient fiber intake is also associated with weight loss. Scientists believe thatmay be due to the fact that fiber makes you feel fuller for longer, which may help you consume fewer calories.

Are Bananas Good for Diabetics?

The glycemic index (GI) quantifies the extent to which a food raises blood sugar level. A food with a GI below 55 is regarded to have a low GI. Medium scores range from 56 to 69, while scores of 70 and above are considered high.

Simple sugar-rich foods are rapidly absorbed and have a high GI rating, as they induce a higher rise in blood sugar levels A high GI diet is associated with weight gain and increased risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and stroke.

Foods with carbohydrates that are taken more slowly have a lower GI and help maintain stable blood sugar level. Bananas are sometimes considered a high sugar fruit that can cause a blood sugar surge, as they contain 90% carbohydrates.

However, the GI range of bananas varies from 42 to 62, depending on ripeness of the fruit. That means they have a low to moderate glycemic index. Ripe bananas have a higher GI than their unripe counterparts. As a banana matures, its sugar content increases, which impacts blood sugar level. In general, it appears that bananas slowly release their sugars.

Low GI foods, such as bananas, may also help you feel full and maintain stable blood sugar level. This can eventually result in weight loss.

Takeaway

Bananas are nutritious and healthy. They are low in calories and abundant in fiber. Depending on their size, bananas typically provide 72–135 calories and 19–35 grams of carbohydrates.

Bananas have many benefits that should make them a weight-loss-friendly food, yet there are no studies explicitly examining the impact of bananas on bodyweight.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with eating bananas as part of a balanced, whole-foods-rich diet if you're looking to lose weight.

