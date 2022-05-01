Elbow Planks: Tips, Technique, Correct Form and Benefits

Elbow Planks might be one of the most popular exercises you can do. Done correctly, they are an incredible tool to add to your fitness routine.

A plank is a simple, powerful bodyweight exercise that can be done almost anywhere and requires no equipment.

Planks are a great way to build core strength, which is important for maintaining optimal performance in daily life as well as athletic pursuits. They also improve posture and stabilise your entire body.

What exactly is an elbow plank?

An elbow plank is an isometric core stability exercise, where you hold a position comparable to a push-up for as long as you can.

The key move involves raising yourself up onto your toes and forearms, with your elbows directly under your shoulders.

Move your arms out to your sides and then back to an upright position, forming a straight line. Try to keep the rest of your body in this straight position for as long as you can.

How to do the Elbow Planks: Correct Form

Find a position where your body is straight and can span the entire length of the mat. Planks using either your palms or forearms are both excellent exercises.

• Begin in a plank position, with your forearms and toes facing down on the floor.

• Your elbows are just under your shoulders, and your forearms are facing forward.

• Keep your head relaxed, and stare down at the floor.

• Engage your abdominal muscles to draw your navel close to your spine.

• Keep your body stiff and upright, keeping a straight line from your ears to your toes with no bending or drooping.

• The spine should be in this posture to be in a neutral position.

• Check to see if your shoulders are drooping toward your ears.

• The height of your heels should be higher than the height of your toes. For a total of ten seconds, stay in this position.

Tips & Techniques for Elbow Planks

Here are some pointers on how to do elbow planks safely:

To avoid straining or injuring your back, keep your core engaged throughout the movement.

From your head to your heels, keep your body in a straight line. Your back should be flat, and your buttocks should be pointing downward rather than up.

Choose quality of your work over quantity. Come to a halt or drop to your knees if your form begins to suffer.

Common Mistakes to avoid while doing Elbow Planks

Avoid these mistakes to get the most out of this workout to avoid strain or injury.

Arching your back: When you arch your back, your abdominals aren't fully engaged, and you're putting extra weight on your arms. Check to see if you're maintaining your shoulders wide and low.

Sagging hips: Once your abs have hit their maximum tiredness, your hips will begin to drop. It's a sign your plank is coming to an end. If your hips seem to be sagging from the start, try separating your feet a little wider and concentrate on activating your core.

Tilting your head up: Your neck should be parallel to your body, not slanted up, as that might cause neck pain. Keep your focus on the ground.

Benefits of Elbow Planks

Elbow planks are widely regarded as one of the most effective core-strengthening exercises. Here are some of the advantages:

Strengthen all of your core muscles

Planks and plank variations, unlike crunches, engage all the core muscles. The rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis and obliques are all included. These exercises also work the hips, back and shoulders muscles.

Increase the level of stability

Everyday activities such as bending over to pick something up require a strong and steady core.

To perform movements like swinging a baseball bat or striking a golf ball down the green, athletes rely on a firm core. Elbow Planks can help you tone your core while also improving your stability and balance.

Help in reducing back pain

Core strength can help in correct spinal alignment and reduce the likelihood of lower back pain and injury.

If you already have back discomfort, planks can be beneficial. Before attempting the plank challenge, though, see your physician if you have any existing back problems or injury.

Increase your endurance

Your body will gain endurance by increasing the amount of time you hold your plank each day. Endurance is vital for boosting physical stamina as well as muscle strength and conditioning.

However, the elbow plank challenge alone will not give you a six-pack.

Takeaway

Elbow planks are another excellent way to take your ab routine to the next level. While they're more difficult than traditional planks, they provide greater improvement to your core strength, as they utilise a more diverse set of muscle groups.

Nothing can beat this position when it comes to working the core, and there are plenty of variations that you can use to keep things interesting. Overall, elbow planks are an effective exercise that will make you look great and allow you to achieve a solid core.

Edited by Bhargav