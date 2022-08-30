Elon Musk Controversial Intermittent Fasting Diet Plan That Has Helped Him Lose Weight

Elon Musk is just as much in the news for what he says and does outside of his latest forays in business. He regularly shares his personal diet and fitness concerns with his followers. Recently, the 51-year-old business tycoon tweeted that he has lost 20 pounds going on a contentious intermittent fasting diet.

On Sunday, Musk took to Twitter to highlight his daily diet and how much "healthier" he has begun to feel after taking to the fasting approach. Users praised Musk for his weight loss and offered some of their own fasting advice.

Musk revealed that he had been using The Zero Fasting app and said it was "pretty good" as it emphasized intermittent fasting for improving metabolic health.

He added that shedding pounds became easier for him with the app as it provided "personalized insights" and "goal-based fasting plans."

What Was Elon Musk’s Fasting Diet Plan?

Musk's unusual approach to food has drawn criticism in the past. However, the CEO of Tesla, who is a self-confessed foodie, has begun to pay attention to his health. His weight loss journey was not built on exotic formulations or appetite-suppressing drugs, but upon the intermittent fasting technique. His father had encouraged him to try it out.

Musk has often indicated that he hates to exercise, but he must do it. Additionally, as he does not "enjoy running", the restless tech titan experiments with different forms of exercise such as taekwondo, karate, judo, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Yet, the remarkable change with Musk looking fitter has come about because he followed a set pattern of intermittent fasting.

What Is Intermittent Fasting that Elon Musk Followed?

In the past few years, intermittent fasting has become a popular method to lose weight, with followers from Hollywood celebrities to business leaders like Elon Musk. Intermittent fasting, as the name implies, involves alternating between fasting and eating according to a specific pattern. Daily 16-hour fasts and twice-weekly 24-hour fasts are two of the most popular intermittent fasting techniques.

For instance, in the 16/8 method, you fast for 16 hours and then eat as many meals as possible within a window of 8 hours. In this approach, people often skip either breakfast or dinner. Some choose to go an entire day without eating, like Mondays. Others choose the 5/2 option, in which they consume no more than 500–600 calories on 2 days of a week while eating normally on the other days. Alternate fasting is another option, in which you fast every other day.

Dietitians advise staying hydrated with water, tea, and herbal teas during fasting.

Although those who follow the technique claim it has helped them lose weight, a 2020 study uncovered some potential drawbacks. According to the study led by Dr. Ethan Weiss, a cardiologist at the University of California, San Francisco, and published in JAMA Internal Medicine, fasting may be risky for patients who have a history of eating disorders and is more likely to result in fatigue and muscle loss.

Wrapping Up

Many have taken to intermittent fasting to lose weight, and there is limited research to show that it also improves stamina and heart health.

However, this dieting pattern is not advised for everyone, particularly those with diabetes or blood sugar concerns. People should always consult their clinical specialists before beginning the fasting. Pregnant and nursing women should not take it up considering their increased nutritional requirements. Potential adverse effects, such as anxiety, headaches, and nausea should be borne in mind before commencing the method.

Musk looks fitter now because he has taken the intermittent fasting route after a thorough discussion of its pros and cons with his specialists. He has combined it with a workout regime although he claims that he hates to exercise.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ramaa Kishore