Emerging endemic concern: Leprosy cases reported in central Florida

Leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease, has recently become a growing concern in the southeastern United States, with Florida being particularly affected.

Don't worry, though. We're here to provide you with all the crucial information about this bacterial disease so that you can stay informed and safeguard yourself.

Leprosy's concerning comeback

Rise in infections (Image via Freepik)

Historically, Hansen's disease has been rare in the United States. However, recent reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show a worrying trend – the number of reported cases has more than doubled in the southeastern states over the past decade, with Central Florida being a major contributor.

According to the CDC's research letter, Florida accounted for a staggering 81% of the Hansen's disease cases reported in the state and almost one-fifth of cases nationwide in 2020.

What is Hansen's disease?

Loss of sensation (Image via Freepik)

So, what exactly is leprosy or Hansen's disease? Well, it's a bacterial disease that affects both the skin and nerves, caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium leprae. The bacteria target the nerves, resulting in swelling under the skin, loss of sensation in affected areas and changes in skin color.

In severe cases, individuals may suffer disfigurement and even loss of fingers and toes. The good news is that while Hansen's disease used to be feared as a highly contagious and incurable condition, we now know that it can be treated effectively.

Is Hansen's disease contagious?

Is it easily spread? (Image via Freepik)

Contrary to popular belief, Hansen's disease is not highly contagious, so there's no need to panic. It mainly spreads through prolonged close contact with an untreated infected person, rather than through casual interactions like handshakes or hugs.

Scientists believe that respiratory droplets may also contribute to the spread of the bacteria, but substantial exposure is required for transmission. Understanding how leprosy spreads can help debunk the stigma surrounding the disease.

Treatment of leprosy

Consult as soon as you can (Image via Freepik/Drazenzigic)

Hansen's disease symptoms may take some time to manifest due to the slow growth of the bacteria. Early signs include discolored skin patches, skin growths and ulcers on the soles of the feet.

As the disease progresses, nerve-related symptoms like numbness, muscle weakness and enlarged nerves may become evident. Timely diagnosis is essential for effective treatment, which typically involves a combination of antibiotics for one to two years.

While treatment can cure the disease and prevent further damage, it may not reverse existing nerve damage.

Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to Hansen's disease. Being well-informed about how the disease is transmitted and recognizing its symptoms can help reduce fear and stigma.

If you notice any Hansen's disease-related symptoms, don't hesitate to seek medical attention for early diagnosis and prompt treatment.