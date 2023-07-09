Muscle fatigue - we've all experienced it, right in the middle of a killer workout. Yes, 'no gain no pain,' is true, but there are moments when your muscles scream for a break, and you can't push any further.

Don't worry, you're not alone – muscle fatigue is totally normal, but have you ever wondered what actually causes it? Why does the body hit a roadblock and how can we prevent it from derailing our fitness journey?

Let's explore how long-term muscle fatigue affects the body, how to spot the signs of fatigue and some tried-and-true recovery techniques that will help you get back in the gym faster.

What is muscle fatigue?

Caused when you overwork your muscles (Image via Unsplash/Nigel Msipa)

Muscle fatigue is a widespread issue that can stem from both inadequate and excessive use.

When you neglect to give your muscles sufficient rest, they become prone to quick and easy fatigue. That can have negative consequences like injury, discomfort and a decline in performance during workouts.

Conversely, pushing yourself too hard without allowing for proper recovery between exercise or training sessions (including getting a solid eight hours of sleep) can also result in muscle fatigue.

How does muscle weakness develop?

Overworking muscles can be risky. (Image via Unsplash/Sven Mieke)

Muscle fatigue commonly occurs when we overuse our muscles without giving them sufficient time to recuperate. Repetitive movements or lack of sleep can add to the problem, too.

However, fatigue can also set in due to dehydration not drinking enough fluids can hurt the muscles. Consuming plain water without replenishing important electrolytes like sodium and potassium zap the muscles with the nutrients they need for optimal health and recovery.

Pro athletes know how important it is to stay hydrated during endurance events like marathons and triathlons. They opt for simple-yet-effective lemon-infused water instead of sugary sports drinks to stay energized and energized! Exercise smart, and rest well to keep muscle fatigue at bay.

Muscle fatigue symptoms

Muscle weakness and stiffness (Image via Unsplash/Sasun Bughdaryan)

When you're fatigued, your muscles will feel weak and limp. They might also be stiff or tender to the touch.

Muscle weakness

Muscle stiffness (especially in the morning)

Muscle pain that may radiate from an injury site throughout your entire body

Tenderness to deep pressure over specific muscles or joints

Other symptoms include:

Muscle cramps (involuntary contraction of a muscle)

Spasms (involuntary contraction of a group of muscles).

How to prevent it?

Taking rest and proper diet can help recover muscle weakness (Image via Unsplash/Benjamin Wedemeyer)

To prevent muscle fatigue, consider these tips:

Eat a healthy diet : Include plenty of fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains in your meals.

: Include plenty of fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains in your meals. Stay hydrated : Drink plenty of water daily to avoid dehydration that can lead to muscle weakness.

: Drink plenty of water daily to avoid dehydration that can lead to muscle weakness. Exercise regularly : Engage in regular physical activity to prevent overworking or injuring your muscles, especially during long or intense workouts.

: Engage in regular physical activity to prevent overworking or injuring your muscles, especially during long or intense workouts. Be cautious with new activities : If you're new to activities like running or lifting weights, take extra care to prevent muscle fatigue and injury.

: If you're new to activities like running or lifting weights, take extra care to prevent muscle fatigue and injury. Check equipment safety: Before using any equipment, thoroughly inspect it for any issues or malfunctions. Pay attention to safety features like handrails and mats to ensure they are in good condition and won't cause harm. Take note of any concerns for future use and safety.

Muscle fatigue is a common problem that can be managed with proper care

If you've ever felt tired and achy all over after hitting the gym or being active, your muscles might have experienced fatigue. That happens when the muscles are overworked, you've got poor posture, or you're not eating properly.

Don't worry, though. With the right care and attention, you can easily manage this like a pro. Just make sure to take good care of yourself by eating well, using proper form and taking rest days seriously. If you deal with it regularly, it doesn't hurt to check in with your doctor for some professional advice.

