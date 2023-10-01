Erythritol, a sugar substitute, may cause heart attack, says study

Erythritol has been known as a great sugar replacement in recent years and is known for its low calorie and reduced sugar properties.

It's a very popular substitute for sugar due to its zero calorie profile. However, it might be too sweet to be true. It's all-natural and does not have many side effects when consumed moderately.

However, a recent study says otherwise, as it questions the safety of Erythritol, which has been linked to serious cardiovascular issues like blood clotting, stroke, heart attack and even death.

What does the study say about Erythritol?

The sugar substituent is linked to cardiovascular issues like blood clotting, stroke, heart attack and even death. (Image by 8photo on Freepik)

The study, which was headed by Dr. Stanley Hazen of the Center for Cardiovascular Diagnostics and Prevention at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute, has brought forth some serious truths about Erythritol.

It talked about the increase in risk of heart disease with the increase in Erythritol level in blood. Individuals who already have conditions like diabetes are at a higher risk of heart attack or stroke.

It's pertinent to note that many regulatory bodies have considered Erythritol to be safe for consumption. However, considering its risk of blood clotting and increase in chances of heart attacks, the aforementioned research raises questions as well as concerns about the high usage of this alternative sugar.

The study accidentally determined the relationship between cardiovascular conditions with this sugar alternative. Its main intention was to find unidentified blood markers that could predict the risk of heart attacks, strokes or death.

The story of Erythritol

It's considered a natural substitute for sugar without the calorie content. (Image by v.ivash on Freepik)

It's classified as a sugar alcohol and is a naturally occurring sugar. It's mainly present in various fruits and vegetables. It has around 70 percent of the sweetness of sugar without any calorie content, so it's an industry favourite and has applications even in keto-friendly diets.

To find proper results, the research team studied thousands of samples from the US and Europe. The results received were similar: that it does pose cardiovascular threats.

Another experiment about Erythritol

When it's consumed. the sugar content in the blood remains high for a few days. (Image by awesomecontent on Freepik)

In another experiment, healthy volunteers consumed beverages that had 30 grams of Erythritol.

They had a significant rise in Erythritol level in their bloodstream. The sugar level remained high for a few days, which can contribute to clotting.

Erythritol is a favorite of the food industry and a regular substitute for sugar for those who're health conscious. The recent study, though, tells us about the need to be cautious of the health risks which come with consuming sugar substitute.

So, consumption should be limited especially for those who are more prone to cardiovascular conditions or have diabetes. The potential health risks associated with erythritol require further investigation, so users should remain informed about developments.