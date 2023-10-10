If you've been experiencing a toothache, and you don't have the motivation to go see your dentist, resorting to home remedies like using essential oils can be an effective go-to option for you.

Clove oil is an essential oil derived from clove trees that has a natural sedative known as eugenol. It has a natural numbing characteristic that numbs any part of the skin it touches, making it a reliable pain reliever.

Essential oil is a commonly used remedy for toothache and other side effects that come with it.

How to treat your toothache with Clove oil

The agent that gives clove its spicy and powerful flavor is the mighty chemical Eugenol, which helps provide you the instant pain relief that you're aching for.

Essential oil for tooth pain (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by PixaBay)

Clove oil is extremely easy to get your hands on. They're conveniently available in drug stores, and supermarkets and can also be found online.

If you want to use it to treat your toothache, just follow these three steps :

Natural oil for toothache (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by RDNE Stock project)

Take a clean cotton swab

Dip it in the clove oil

Wipe the cotton on your gums where you feel the pain.

Are there any side effects of using clove oil?

Using clove oil for immediate pain relief once in a while is mostly safe. However, there can be some side effects if you're using it repeatedly in your mouth or over your gums.

Clove oil for toothache (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Arvind Philomin)

The possible side effects can harm :

The tooth pulp

The gums

Mucous membrane on the inside of your mouth

The skin inside your mouth

Swallowing clove oil can also cause :

Stomach issues

Diarrhea

Burning sensation in your nose

Breathing difficulties

How to use essential oil for toothache (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Photo by Arvind Philomin)

Some other side effects can be:

Putting the dried cloves in your mouth can cause irritation, and sensitivity and also affect the dental tissues.

While applying clove oil is an effective remedy for adults, it can potentially be fatal to children if they end up swallowing it.

Clove oil is also not proven safe for an unborn baby and hence, pregnant women are recommended not to apply or use essential oils during their pregnancy.

Alternative treatments for toothache apart from essential oils

Even though using essential oil is a great home remedy. If you have a problem with its strong smell and are looking for some alternatives, here are some options :

Gargle your mouth with ice water

Taking a painkiller

Apply a cold compress on your cheek.

Apply a tea bag to your gums

Mouthwash with Saltwater

Crushed Garlic

Aloe Vera

Steps to take if you want to prevent toothache

You can prevent painful toothaches by keeping your gums happy. Here are some tips to keep to make sure your gums are in good health:

How to keep your gums healthy (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Andrea Piacquadio)

Make sure you brush your teeth twice a day

Use a toothpaste that has fluoride

Don't consume a lot of sugary things

Avoid smoking

Brush your gums gently

Go for regular dental checkups

To summarize, essential oil has been traditionally used to relieve dental discomfort for generations. A small amount of diluted oil applied to the gums might relieve the pain and irritation that you've been experiencing.

If you are nursing, pregnant, have bleeding, or are about to undergo surgery, it's strictly advised not to use essential oils because their safety in these cases is lacking.