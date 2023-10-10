If you've been experiencing a toothache, and you don't have the motivation to go see your dentist, resorting to home remedies like using essential oils can be an effective go-to option for you.
Clove oil is an essential oil derived from clove trees that has a natural sedative known as eugenol. It has a natural numbing characteristic that numbs any part of the skin it touches, making it a reliable pain reliever.
Essential oil is a commonly used remedy for toothache and other side effects that come with it.
How to treat your toothache with Clove oil
The agent that gives clove its spicy and powerful flavor is the mighty chemical Eugenol, which helps provide you the instant pain relief that you're aching for.
Clove oil is extremely easy to get your hands on. They're conveniently available in drug stores, and supermarkets and can also be found online.
If you want to use it to treat your toothache, just follow these three steps :
- Take a clean cotton swab
- Dip it in the clove oil
- Wipe the cotton on your gums where you feel the pain.
Are there any side effects of using clove oil?
Using clove oil for immediate pain relief once in a while is mostly safe. However, there can be some side effects if you're using it repeatedly in your mouth or over your gums.
The possible side effects can harm :
- The tooth pulp
- The gums
- Mucous membrane on the inside of your mouth
- The skin inside your mouth
Swallowing clove oil can also cause :
- Stomach issues
- Diarrhea
- Burning sensation in your nose
- Breathing difficulties
Some other side effects can be:
Putting the dried cloves in your mouth can cause irritation, and sensitivity and also affect the dental tissues.
While applying clove oil is an effective remedy for adults, it can potentially be fatal to children if they end up swallowing it.
Clove oil is also not proven safe for an unborn baby and hence, pregnant women are recommended not to apply or use essential oils during their pregnancy.
Alternative treatments for toothache apart from essential oils
Even though using essential oil is a great home remedy. If you have a problem with its strong smell and are looking for some alternatives, here are some options :
- Gargle your mouth with ice water
- Taking a painkiller
- Apply a cold compress on your cheek.
- Apply a tea bag to your gums
- Mouthwash with Saltwater
- Crushed Garlic
- Aloe Vera
Steps to take if you want to prevent toothache
You can prevent painful toothaches by keeping your gums happy. Here are some tips to keep to make sure your gums are in good health:
- Make sure you brush your teeth twice a day
- Use a toothpaste that has fluoride
- Don't consume a lot of sugary things
- Avoid smoking
- Brush your gums gently
- Go for regular dental checkups
To summarize, essential oil has been traditionally used to relieve dental discomfort for generations. A small amount of diluted oil applied to the gums might relieve the pain and irritation that you've been experiencing.
If you are nursing, pregnant, have bleeding, or are about to undergo surgery, it's strictly advised not to use essential oils because their safety in these cases is lacking.