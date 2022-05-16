Eucalyptus Tea: Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits

Eucalyptus tea is produced from the crushed leaves of the eucalyptus tree, which is native to Australia and is known as the "fever tree" in that region due to its medical benefits.

Eucalyptus is a great herb that is grown in many parts of the world and has several health benefits. Eucalyptus globulus is the scientific name for the tree and it belongs to the Myrtaceae family, Genus Eucalyptus.

This magnificent herb is said to be native to Australia, with over 700 species, but it is now widely farmed for residential and commercial purposes all over the world.

Eucalyptus tea is standardized in Germany and is frequently suggested as a therapy for bronchitis and sore throats. Add a cup of eucalyptus tea to your cold and flu prevention approach this season. The tea is light green in color and has a distinct aroma that some people describe as woody or pine-like.

Nutrition profile of Eucalyptus tea: What makes it a wonder

Eucalyptus includes eucalyptol, also known as cineole, which is a poisonous chemical molecule in large doses. Although eucalyptus tea includes a safe level of eucalyptus oil, eucalyptus leaves are not safe to eat.

Antioxidants, notably flavonoids, found in eucalyptus leaves protect your body from oxidative stress and free radical damage. Catechins, isorhamnetin, luteolin, kaempferol, phloretin, and quercetin are the primary flavonoids found in eucalyptus. Many anti-inflammatory chemicals in eucalyptus, such as cineole and limonene, may work as pain relievers.

Ethanol and macrocarpal C, a type of polyphenol, are abundant in Eucalyptus leaves.

Health benefits of Eucalyptus Tea: Why should you include it in your diet?

Eucalyptus tea has numerous advantages for human health. Check out this list of its benefits:

1) Good for respiratory health

Eucalyptus has anti-inflammation and anti-bacterial properties, which are beneficial in reducing inflammation in our respiratory system and keeping it healthy. It also protects our respiratory system from infections caused by bacteria and viruses, which are the primary causes of diseases like the common cold, bronchitis, and flu.

This helps to clear excess phlegm and mucus from our respiratory tracts. Eucalyptus oil and leaves have been used as a home treatment for respiratory tract difficulties for a long time.

2) Relieves stress

Because of the essential oil inherent in it, such as eucalyptol, eucalyptus has calming and soothing effects.

Eucalyptus tea increases blood circulation in our bodies, ensuring that we get the right quantity of oxygen and nutrition; it is also beneficial to our nervous system's ability to function properly and combat anxiety and stress.

Consumption of eucalyptus tea has been shown in studies to lower stress hormone levels and relieve chronic stress.

3) May prevent diabetes

The main cause of diabetes is an increase in sugar levels in our blood. Several studies have shown that drinking eucalyptus tea boosts insulin production, which helps to slow down sugar absorption in the bloodstream and thus lowers blood sugar levels, minimizing your risk of developing diabetes.

4) Good for dental health

Eucalyptus, as previously mentioned, has antibacterial effects as well as a natural pleasant scent with a minty flavor. Antibacterial characteristics aid in the treatment of cavities, dental plaque, gingivitis, and other dental diseases.

5) Antimicrobial properties

Eucalyptus contains essential oils such as eucalyptol, which has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects, making it ideal for reducing inflammation and discomfort in our bodies.

According to studies, drinking eucalyptus tea on a regular basis can enhance blood circulation and lessen the strain on our blood vessels, as well as prevent many sorts of heart problems like heart attacks and strokes. It also aids in the treatment of inflammatory conditions such as asthma, chronic muscle strain, and arthritis.

6) Improved skin health

Eucalyptus is beneficial to our skin since it contains antioxidant and antibacterial characteristics that help to avoid a variety of skin problems. The antioxidant aids in the battle against free radicals and the prevention of oxidative damage to our skin cells, which is the primary cause of wrinkles, dark spots, and other indicators of aging.

Antibacterial characteristics serve to protect our skin from foreign invaders like viruses and bacteria, which are the main causes of bacterial infections like acne and sores.

Eucalyptus tea improves blood circulation, ensuring that our skin cells receive the right quantity of nutrition and oxygen, which is beneficial to our skin.

7) Immunity booster

The potent benefits of eucalyptus tea have been extensively examined, and it may protect the body from a wide range of bacterial diseases in addition to its direct impact on the respiratory system.

E. coli and Candida albicans are two such bacteria, the latter of which can cause yeast infections. If your immune system has been weakened by a sickness, an injury, or weariness, this tea may help to increase your immunity naturally.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like Eucalyptus Tea? Yes Never tried it 0 votes so far

Edited by Sabine Algur