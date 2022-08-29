Eva Longoria Diet and Workout Routine That Helps Her Maintain Happy and Healthy Lifestyle

Eva Longoria is an American actress who shot into the limelight with her role as Gabrielle Solis in the television show 'Desperate Housewives'.

She has also been part of several advertising campaigns for high-end brands and magazines such as Vogue and Harper's Bazaar. During the 2000s, Longoria was consistently on lists such as "Hottest Female Star" and "Most Beautiful People". Additionally, she also owns a production company and clothing line website.

At the age of 47, Longoria looks as glamorous and fit as ever and has a healthy lifestyle. She has been appraised for her great acting skills, toned body, and beautiful skin.

On that note, here's a look at the diet and workout routine Eva Longoria follows for a happy and healthy lifestyle.

Eva Longoria's Workout Routine

Longoria seems to have a naturally lean and athletic body. Even during her teenage years, she was quite active in gymnastics, cheerleading, and track running.

Her workout is often how Longoria releases her stress and frustration amidst her chaotic schedule. She tries to work out every day for at least an hour. The primary fitness goal of the actress is to get as healthy and fit as possible for herself and her family.

Longoria trains with her personal trainer Grant Roberts, who also helped her lose weight after pregnancy. She advises people not to blindly follow the eating habits and workout routines of any celebrity or model. Instead they should create a plan that is tailored to their needs and abilities.

Strength training is an important aspect of Longoria's workout routine. It includes exercises such as hammer curls, dumbbell flies, spinal twists, deadlifts, box jumps, sled pushes, and more. This workout routine has helped the actress build balance, flexibility, and strength.

Cardio keeps her energy boosted throughout the day and improves the quality of her sleep. It includes running, cycling classes, and trampoline workouts.

Pilates and yoga have also been a crucial part of Longoria's workout routine. For fun, she experimented with circus training, including moves such as juggling, acrobatics, and trapezing.

Eva Longoria's Diet Routine

Eva Longoria is a self-proclaimed foodie who likes to explore different foods and prepare new dishes. The actress constantly tries to create some form of recipe, such as croissants, tacos, curry dishes, and homemade pasta.

She does not follow any overly restrictive or strict diet routine to stay in shape and instead tries to eat everything in moderation. She tries to have a decent amount of protein in her diet along with good fats and carbs.

Throughout her career, she has tried different diets such as vegan, restricting sugar, and more. She enjoys cooking and having plant-based meals as part of her diet routine.

Breakfast

Longoria absolutely loves drinking coffee and starts her day with it. Her go-to breakfast includes beans and egg whites, which are a decent source of protein. Sometimes she also likes Mexican food for breakfast, which includes chilaquiles and huevos rancheros.

Lunch

Eva Longoria tends to have a late lunch and makes it the biggest meal of her day. Her favorite lunch includes shredded steak tacos consisting of homemade guacamole, steak with chili powder, and flour tortillas. Additionally, depending on the day and mood, she likes to switch up her lunch.

Dinner

Dinner is probably the lightest meal of her day and generally includes items such as salads and soups. She absolutely loves eating vegetables, such as broccoli or spinach, and avoids adding too much sauce and seasoning so that the real flavor of the vegetables can shine through. The Italian wedding soup is Longoria's favorite soup, consisting of green vegetables and turkey meatballs.

For her cheat meal every now and then, she prefers drinking red wine with a charcuterie board. She also enjoys salty snacks and pepperoni pizza.

After giving birth, Eva Longoria followed a proper diet routine to lose the extra pounds, completely restricting her wine, carbohydrates, and sugar intake along with following a good workout routine. However, she formed this plan with professionals after giving her body enough time to recover.

Bottom Line

Eva Longoria works quite hard to maintain a healthy lifestyle and stay in shape. However, that does not mean the actress follows any overly restrictive diet routine or a difficult workout routine.

Her workout routine is an amalgamation of strength exercises, cardio moves, yoga, and pilates. That helps her with both physical and mental well-being along with giving her body a toned look. Meanwhile, moderation is at the center of Longoria's diet routine, with occasional red wine and pepperoni pizza thrown in.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

