The prison burpee workout: How far can you go?

The prison burpee is a variation of the actual burpee that is performed by people as a cardiovascular exercise. It usually gets involved in the routine of cardio but there is a lot more to unpack if we look at the actual meaning of the exercise.

The prison burpee workout is for people who are in the situation as same as a prison cell, where you don't have anything else other than the floor. Your time for working out is limited to just 20 mins and you don't have any equipment to complete your session the way you want.

This workout gets intensified when right at the start when the person performing hits the first burpee. The physical exhaustion hits right there depleting most of the energy left in your body. This makes it more difficult to keep up till the end as you have to battle with your mind and body emitting the signals of giving up.

Jumping into the prison burpee workout

Prison Burpees (Image via Getty Images)

To set the tone imagine yourself locked in a prison cell, and all you have is yourself and the floor. It is a 20-minute session and you have nothing else to do other than this.

Warm-up: Begin with a brief warm-up to prepare your body for the workout. Perform light cardio, dynamic stretches, and mobility exercises.

Set up: Identify two opposite sides of your workout area as "Side A" and "Side B."

Imagining the setting: Visualize being in a prison cell, where you have limited space to move around.

Start: Begin the workout on Side A with 20 burpees.

Run to Side B: After completing the burpees on Side A, run to Side B as quickly as possible.

Prison Burpees (Image via Getty Images)

Decreasing sets of burpees: Follow the pattern below:

On Side B, perform 19 burpees.

Run back to Side A.

On Side A, perform 18 burpees.

Run to Side B.

Continue this pattern, decreasing the number of burpees by one each time.

Continue: Keep alternating between sides and performing decreasing sets of burpees until you reach zero burpees.

Cool down: Once you complete the last set of burpees, cool down with static stretches for major muscle groups. Focus on your legs, hips, chest, and shoulders.

How does it help you?

Burpees (Image via Getty Images)

Cardiovascular endurance: The "Prison Burpee Workout" is a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) regimen that combines bursts of intense exercise with short recovery periods. This approach challenges your cardiovascular system, improving your heart and lung capacity. The continuous cycle of burpees and running increases your heart rate, helping to enhance your overall endurance.

Muscular strength and endurance: Burpees engage multiple muscle groups, including your chest, shoulders, arms, core, glutes, and legs. Performing them repeatedly throughout the workout helps to develop both muscular strength and endurance. As you progress through the decreasing sets of burpees, your muscles are subjected to varying levels of fatigue, promoting growth and resilience.

Burpees (Image via Getty Images)

Mental toughness and discipline: The mental aspect of the prison burpee workout is equally important as the physical component. The continuous, demanding nature of the workout challenges your mental toughness, perseverance, and ability to push through discomfort. Imagining the prison cell setting adds a unique layer of mental engagement, requiring focus and determination to complete the workout.

Minimal equipment required: One of the advantages of the prison burpee workout is its minimalistic nature. You only need your body to perform the exercises, making it a convenient option for those who prefer bodyweight workouts or have limited access to equipment. This simplicity allows you to engage in the workout almost anywhere.

Burpees (Image via Getty Images)

Adaptable for different fitness levels: The prison burpee workout can be tailored to suit various fitness levels like beginners can start with fewer repetitions and shorter time intervals, gradually building up their endurance and strength. Intermediate and advanced individuals can intensify the workout by maintaining a faster pace, increasing the number of burpees per set, or shortening the rest intervals.