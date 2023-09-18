Everything you should know about the 'Everything Shower', TikTok's latest trend

In the ever-evolving world of TikTok, showering used to be a simple act but has now transformed into a trend of its own - the Everything Shower.

Showering used to be a ritual of a couple of minutes, just to clean yourself up and wash off the whole day’s grime and sweat. The trend of showering has recently gained huge popularity on TikTok.

Yes, you heard it right, and we’re pretty sure you would have seen it too. As TikTok culture is becoming popular among different age groups, it’s quite interesting to see how daily rituals like washing yourself, cleaning your home or buying your groceries are being fantasized as activities beyond just daily chores.

Let’s look at the fuss about TikTok’s latest “Everything Shower” trend, explore the reason behind its popularity, and dissect how it romanticizes the entire shower experience.

What is the Everything Shower?

The Everything Shower is a 2 to 4 hours routine in general, involving all the parts of self-care that a person wants to include .(Image by Pressfoto on Freepik)

The COVID-19 pandemic made us realize the importance of hygiene more than ever before.

Washing our hands, cleaning our body and doing our laundry became a much more important part of our daily chores than earlier. We know how TikTok’s expertise lies in romanticizing most ordinary aspects of our life, as said by beauty journalist Laura Capon.

The "Everything Shower” is a part of #Showertok on TikTok, which focuses on enhancing the shower experience beyond just washing the dirt and gunk away from the body. It's a two to four-hour weekly self-care ritual, which literally involves doing everything from bathing to shaving, to skincare in the shower itself.

Everything Shower is meant for immersing yourself in self-care using hair masks, exfoliating scrubs, shaving oils, moisturizing balms and amazingly fragrant shower gels. It transforms your bathing experience into more of an escape from the hustle of daily life.

Why Everything Shower became so popular?

It's liked by many people due to its relaxing after-effects (Image by Serhii_bobyk on Freepik)

While long, immersing bubble baths, with tubs full of bath bombs, essential oils, flowers and bath salts have been in trend for quite a long time, the people who didn’t have a bathtub at home felt quite left out from the ritual.

Being able to experience a warm, soothing bubble bath in a huge bathtub becomes a dream for hotel-stays only for most common people. This is the reason why the Everything Shower gained so much popularity, as it seemed possible for people to have a good time for themselves even if they didn’t have a deep bathtub in their bathroom.

For most people, it became a practice of stress reduction, while the night owls of Gen Z used it as a strategy to boost their productivity.

Tips from TikTok to have an Everything Shower at your home

This Shower trend promotes practices to take care of not just your face, but body, hair and mind as well (Image by Freepik)

For an Everything Shower, you don’t need a lot of extravagant products and tools. The scented candles have been replaced by hanging fresh Eucalyptus above the shower head. Bath bombs are substituted with vaporized shower tablets, which are placed on the shower floor and release essential oils during bathing.

Homemade sugar scrubs are found to be even better than store-bought body scrubs and leave the skin feeling soft and plump. DIY face and hair masks never go out of fashion in the field of skincare.

The #Showertok also resulted in the ‘skinification’ of cosmetics, that is, the inclusion of ingredients like Niacinamide and Salicylic Acid in body products, which were earlier only part of facial care products. It's all about treating yourself and taking care of your body the way you like it.

TikTok has romanticized yet another aspect of our daily life, which is bathing, in the form of the “Everything Shower”.

The trend involves people showing their extensive shower routines, promoting the fact that a good bath time can be achieved without a large bathtub and expensive products.

Alhough it takes nearly 2-4 hours to do, people have found it to be an amazing way of relaxing and giving their body the care they need.