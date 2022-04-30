What Is the Barre Workout and What are Its Benefits?

The barre workout has gained popularity in recent years. Originating in London, it combines elements from ballet, yoga, Zumba, strength training, and pilates.

It typically uses small accessories, like light dumbbells, resistance bands, yoga blocks, and medicine balls. The purpose of barre workouts is to improve muscle endurance, strength, flexibility, and stability. Plus, it’s a great way to stay fit and healthy!

Of course, they may vary in intensity, as classes are designed as cardio, strength, or mobility workouts.

While it sounds simple, barre workouts can be quite exhausting. They really engage all your muscles and are said to leave you sore the next day.

The benefits of barre workout

Let’s look at some of the top benefits of doing barre workouts

Can be done from anywhere

The barre workout can be done anywhere, at any time. Since it requires minimal equipment, it is an easy workout to do at home. There are plenty of routines on the internet available for your viewing.

These workouts can be done from anywhere. Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska

Beginner friendly

Barre workouts can be performed by exercisers of all ages, shapes, and fitness levels. No matter what the goal, this form of exercise should make it easier to achieve.

Improves strength

Barre workouts engage the muscles all over your body, which in turn helps improve strength in all these areas. The most largely targeted areas are the legs, core, butt, arms, and shoulders. What more do you need?

Builds muscle

The tension applied on the muscles during the workouts helps build muscle, toning them along with strengthening them. The more muscle you have in your body, the more calories it burns while at rest. So this is also an effective way to burn fat.

Improves endurance

Depending on the type of workout, barre is an effective way to build on your endurance. Better endurance means improved stamina and ability to perform.

Improves flexibility

While barre workouts involve a lot of stretching - and we mean a lot - this is a great way to improve flexibility in your limbs, thereby improving overall mobility. This takes away a lot of issues relating to stiffness and immobility.

Increases bone muscle density

These workouts are a great way to increase bone muscle density in the body, eliminating the risk of osteoporosis, general weakness, and soreness. Strong bones also mean improved strength.

Improves posture

Given that it incorporates elements of yoga and strength training, this is a great way to improve your posture. This in turn will eliminate lower back pain and stiffness in the spine, allowing for better movement and more control.

Give the barre workout a shot; find a helpful YouTube video or maybe even see if there are any classes near you. You never know just how much you can benefit from it until you try! You don’t even need fancy clothes or accessories; some super stretchy pants and pilates socks should suffice.

Do them a few times a week to gain the most benefits out of them. As with any exercise, don’t forget to nourish and hydrate well after. Practice safe, and practice regularly!

