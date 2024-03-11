Everything you need to know about empty calories

Are you consuming foods and drinks with empty calories? No, empty calories do not mean zero calories or healthy food choices for weight loss. It is quite the opposite and it is not calorie-free.

One needs to eat nutritious meals for everyday activities, as the food we eat plays a significant role in building muscles. It also provides the body with minerals and nutrients. However, consuming null calories means that you’re consuming foods that have a high calorific content but no significant nutrients or minerals. It is important to make proper food choices and cut empty-calorie foods from our diet.

Understanding empty calorie

Are you eating empty or zero calories? (Image by KamranAydinov on Freepik)

Eatables and beverages that have a high sugar and fat content and provide no nutrients that our body needs for growth and vitality are said to have empty calories.

These foods just have calories and no other nutritional benefits. They cannot be used to promote a sense of fullness upon consumption nor do they help our body build muscles.

They can give us immediate energy when we consume them, however, any empty calories that the body won’t use for energy instantly get stored as fat, which is the leading cause of obesity.

What are the negatives of having empty-calorie foods?

Do you find yourself overeating? It can be because of these improper food choices (Image by gpointstudio on Freepik)

1. They cause weight gain as when you eat such foods, you do not realize that you have eaten enough because you do not feel full. Thus you often indulge in overeating without even knowing, which can lead to health issues.

2. These foods do not keep you full for longer periods, as the sugar in these foods is digested very quickly by the body.

3. Eating such foods can lead to high blood sugar levels, heart disease, diabetes, and overall health issues.

4. A person solely eating foods with null calories will get no vitamins, protein, fatty acids, fiber, and minerals from them, leading to deficiencies in the body.

Empty calories food list

Do you overindulge in snacking? (Image by Freepik)

Soda

Iced tea

Chips

Fast foods

Alcohol

Candies

Ice cream and many more.

How to make healthy choices and avoid empty calories?

Before eating anything read the nutrient labels (Image by Vectonauta on Freepik)

The first thing you should do is to start reading nutritional levels before you consume anything and everything. You will know how much of what you are consuming and whether there is any nutritional value you’re gaining from the foods that you’re eating or not. Avoid alcohol too, as there is nothing in it that can benefit you or your health.

Always think before consuming ready-made food. Try and cook your meals at home and keep checking your daily sugar intake. Track your macros and micros and if you see that you are consuming a lot of calories but are not getting enough nutrients, it can mean that you’re still consuming empty calories.

Try and have fruits, vegetables, and homemade foods - avoid anything that is processed or packed. Do not overindulge in carbonated or sweetened beverages and avoid overeating.

If you’re suffering from obesity and want to know what you should eat, consult a dietician for a proper food plan, based on your BMI.