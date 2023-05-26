Empty calories refer to the energy (calories) derived from foods and beverages that provide little-to-no nutritional value. These calories come primarily from added sugars and unhealthy fats and often lack essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, fiber, and protein.

Foods and drinks that are high in empty calories typically include sugary sodas, energy drinks, fruit juices, candy, cookies, cakes, pastries, sugary cereals, and many processed snacks. These items are often referred to as "junk food" or "unhealthy foods."

Consuming too many empty calories without meeting your nutritional needs can lead to weight gain, nutrient deficiencies, and an increased risk of chronic diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers. It's important to note that while empty calories may contribute to weight gain, it's the overall balance of calories consumed versus calories burned that determines weight changes.

To maintain a healthy diet, it's advisable to limit your intake of foods and drinks high in empty calories and instead focus on nutrient-dense foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. This way, you can meet your body's nutritional needs while maintaining a healthy weight.

Examples of Foods with Empty Calories

Fries (Photo by Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash)

Foods that are commonly associated with these calories include:

Sugary Beverages

Sodas, energy drinks, sports drinks, fruit juices, and sweetened teas often contain high amounts of added sugars and provide little-to-no nutritional value.

Processed Snacks

Snack foods like potato chips, pretzels, candy bars, cookies, and cakes tend to be high in added sugars, unhealthy fats, and refined grains, offering little nutritional benefit.

Fast Food

Many fast food items such as burgers, fries, fried chicken, pizza, and milkshakes are often high in calories, unhealthy fats, sodium, and added sugars, while lacking essential nutrients.

Sweetened Breakfast Cereals

Certain breakfast cereals are often loaded with added sugars, lacking significant amounts of fiber and essential nutrients. It's important to read the labels and choose whole grain, low-sugar options.

Packaged and Processed Foods

Many packaged and processed foods like microwaveable meals, instant noodles, sugary yogurts, and pre-packaged snacks can be high in empty calories due to added sugars, unhealthy fats, and refined grains.

Desserts and Pastries

Foods like ice cream, doughnuts, pastries, cakes, and cookies are typically high in added sugars, unhealthy fats, and refined flours, providing little nutritional value.

Alcoholic Beverages

Alcoholic drinks can be high in empty calories, especially mixed drinks that contain sugary mixers or sweet liqueurs.

Can I Lose Weight with Empty Calories?

Alcohol (Photo by Julia Nastogadka on Unsplash)

Losing weight typically requires creating a calorie deficit, which means consuming fewer calories than your body needs to maintain its current weight. While it's technically possible to lose weight while consuming these calories, it's generally not a recommended approach for long-term weight loss and overall health. Here's why:

Nutritional Deficiencies

Foods high in empty calories often lack essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, fiber, and protein. If you rely heavily on these foods, you may not meet your body's nutritional needs, which can lead to deficiencies and health issues.

Satiety and Hunger

Such foods are often low in fiber and protein, which are key nutrients for promoting satiety and reducing hunger. These foods tend to be less filling, meaning you may feel hungry again shortly after consuming them, leading to increased calorie intake overall.

Nutrient-Poor Choices

By focusing on such foods, you may be displacing nutrient-dense foods from your diet. These nutritious options provide essential vitamins, minerals, and other compounds that support overall health, including weight management.

Unhealthy Fat Intake

Many empty calorie foods are high in unhealthy fats, such as trans fats and saturated fats, which can have negative effects on heart health and increase the risk of chronic diseases.

For sustainable weight loss and overall well-being, it's advisable to focus on a balanced diet that includes nutrient-dense foods. This means prioritizing fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats while limiting empty calorie foods.

Regular physical activity and portion control also play important roles in weight management. Consulting with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian can provide personalized guidance and support for your weight loss journey.

Poll : 0 votes