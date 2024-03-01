Everything you need to know about sulforaphane supplement

There are several supplements which can work like magic but we don’t hear very often about them like the sulforaphane supplement, which will help you eliminate cancer and promote a better heart.

Sulforaphane is a naturally occurring compound found mainly in raw vegetables but can also be consumed or taken as a supplement to enjoy its many benefits.

This product is also anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and anti-oxidant in nature and is used by people to treat asthma, autism, prostate cancer in men and many other diseases.

However, sulforaphane supplements and their benefits aren’t yet proven or backed up by science but people still believe it to be effective according to their own experiences.

What is sulforaphane?

Sulforaphane is found in kale and other leafy greens (Image by Kiona/Unsplash)

It is a naturally occurring plant compound found mainly in vegetables which include broccoli, kale, cauliflower, broccoli sprouts and many more. These greens have a chemical called glucoraphanin, which mixes with a human enzyme called myrosinase and that is how sulforaphane is produced.

You have to chew foods that contain this compound to activate sulforaphane, or you can cook your veggies at a low temperature or have them raw. It is commonly consumed in foods but is more safe if taken in a supplement form.

What are the benefits of sulforaphane supplements?

1. Boosting kidney health

Sulforaphane supplements can improve kidney health (Image by Robina Weermeijer/Unsplash)

Sulforaphane supplements can be used to increase creatine clearance, improve kidney lesions, decrease the levels of creatine and urea to keep our kidneys healthy and decrease any kind of kidney damage.

2. Treating prostate cancer

This product can be used to treat conditions like prostate cancer as taking this supplement orally can help stop an increase in PSA or prostate-specific antigen levels, which delay cancer or any cancer chances. (If the levels of PSA increase, it means that the cancer is relapsing or coming back )

3. Improved heart health

This supplement is known to be anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative, and can therefore treat and reduce any kind of stress or inflammation, which can cause cardiovascular diseases. It can even be effective against hypertension and other heart diseases.

4. Anti-cancer in nature

Sulforaphane supplements can help to keep cancer at bay (Image by NCI/Unsplash)

This supplement has chemoprotective properties and can stop carcinogens or cancer-causing elements or substances from affecting the body. Further, being anti-inflammatory, it prevents tumours or any clot in the body, thereby stopping infecting or chances of having a benign tumour.

Side effects of sulforaphane supplements

Sulforaphane supplements can have minor side effects (Image by Kyle Glenn/Unsplash(

There are no proven side effects of this product but minor side effects like gas, heartburn, constipation, nausea and diarrhoea can happen.

In many cases, these supplements have caused seizures and if taken with other medications they can be less effective and can react to it. However, there are no studies or scientific evidence to prove it yet.

So these supplements are primarily safe, however, it is better to always consult a medical professional.

There are no daily intake recommendations to date, because of a lack of research; therefore we do not know if it is safe for women who are pregnant, for children and how much amount we should consume daily or whether it is safe to use this supplement for a long period of time.

Most of the research regarding sulforaphane supplements is done on animals and its effectiveness on humans isn't known to date. So you can continue consuming whichever cruciferous vegetable you like, and have a healthy and green meal or take sulforaphane supplements. However, please consult a nutritionist or a dietitian before you go forward to take this product.