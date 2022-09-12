Everything You Need to Know about Daisy Keech’s Diet and Workout Routine

Daisy Keech is one of the leading fitness and lifestyle social media influencers who has over 4.5 million followers on Instagram.

She's a social media phenomenon with a massive fan base and has content that gets 100K+ likes and comments. Her hourglass workout routine is the most viewed online and is followed by many. For her fans and anyone looking to get fit, she shares YouTube videos where she provides tips on getting fit and losing weight.

Keech joined TikTok in 2019, posting dancing and lip sync videos, which have become quickly popular across social media, helping her garner over seven million followers.

Daisy Keech's Diet Plan

As a teenager, Keech stayed away from junk food, processed carbohydrates, and high-sugar foods.

She achieved her goal of adding lean muscle mass through an increase in protein intake. Having a gram of protein for every pound of body weight helped Keech build and retain lean muscle mass.

Daisy Keech is not a strict vegan; she prefers to eat meat on some days. She has the recommended ten servings of fruits and vegetables every day, in addition to smoothies, salads, and juices. Keech drinks a gallon of water every day, and she encourages everyone to stay hydrated as well.

On social media, Keech encourages her followers to balance their workout and nutrition. She has an allergy to eggs and peanuts, so she uses almond milk in her smoothies.

Daisy Keech's Workout Plan

Daisy Keech was underweight before she started training. Her goal was to build muscle, and she achieved that quickly by working out often. She has developed a strong mindset that has helped her maintain the consistency and dedication required to develop a world-class fitness model body.

When asked about how her workouts change when she experiences cramps, Keech says that she uses the same exercises but reduces the resistance.

She also loves weight training, using weights to carve out an ideal physique. Keech uses resistance bands when traveling and does HIIT training to burn off body fat and stay in top aerobic condition. Her favorite cardio machine is the Stairmaster; she gets in multiple 45-minute walks per week.

The HIIT-style workout Keech created for her bubble butt has become quite popular on social media.

It includes performing an exercise for 40 seconds and resting for the next 20 seconds before jumping to the next movement. The rest period at the end of the circuit lasts two minutes, and she does three rounds of this workout.

Daisy Keech has only one supplement: whey protein. She drinks a shake made from whey isolate right after her workout to give her muscles the amino acids they need to rebuild and recover.

Takeaway

Daisy Keech may be a fitness influencer, but she is not an extreme fitness fanatic who pushes her followers to extremes. In fact, she has even said on her YouTube channel that she is “not here to encourage you to follow my workouts religiously.”

Keech explains that her workouts are meant to get people started and give them inspiration and motivation to hit the gym regularly, finding out what works for them, and make that their own routine. Her workouts are meant to be customized, as they are not extreme or unrealistic.

