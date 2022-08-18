Meghan Trainor is an American singer and songwriter who shot into limelight with her debut, "All About That Bass," which has sold more than ten million copies worldwide.

Her song themes are often based on body image and womanhood, which have both been praised and criticized. Trainor has several accolades to her name, including the Billboard Music Awards, Pop Music Awards, and Grammys. She has also been a judge on television reality shows in the UK.

Meghan Trainor has never failed to impress with her beautiful voice and sassy attitude. She has been the epitome of body positivity since she debuted with her single song, which talked about the curves of a woman's body. That has made her quite popular among women.

With the release of her song "No Excuses," she shocked fans by revealing that she dropped about 20 pounds. However, she said that her weight loss came about in the healthiest way possible.

So, here's everything you need to know about Meghan Trainor’s weight loss journey:

Meghan Trainor's Lifestyle Changes

Meghan Trainor revealed that there were several reasons that pushed her to make the required changes for a healthy lifestyle and weight loss.

In an interview, she said that she wants to lead a long and healthy life while looking young for a long time. She stopped drinking completely, which also provided numerous benefits in terms of weight loss and healthy lifestyle.

Cutting out drinking enabled Trainor to avoid the excess sugar in alcohol and reducing mental health issues, like anxiety attacks and depressive episodes. Furthermore, she stopped doing anything harmful to her face in her quest for glowing and acne-free skin.

The positive changes made by Trainor helped her with weight loss and reducing the likelihood of chronic or mental health problems, like diabetes, depression, and cardiovascular problems. Her body weight has fluctuated a lot, but she considers it a lesson well-learned.

Meghan Trainor’s Workout Routine

Meghan Trainor credits her interest and newfound love for workouts to her husband Daryl Sabara - who has played an important role in her weight loss journey.

She says that Sabara taught her the importance of a healthy lifestyle with good choices that not only entail physical but also mental benefits. Trainor is now a self-proclaimed fitness obsessed with working out and addicted to the sore feeling after an intense routine.

Trainor religiously follows Shaun T's Focus T25 workout programme for weight loss and stays healthy.

This workout routine only takes 20 minutes, which makes it quite time efficient for the busy singer. It contains several workouts - HIIT, bodyweight training, muscle building, cardio workouts, weight loss, slimming, and sculpting - that help achieve a variety of fitness goals.

Meghan Trainor’s Dietary Changes

Meghan Trainor said in an interview that for weight loss and a healthy lifestyle, she swapped junk food with clean and whole foods.

She tries to fill her diet with home-cooked meals and has minimized eating outside. Her husband has taught her to cook healthy yet tasty food. Additionally, there have been some prominent changes in her diet routine. which have immensely helped her with her weight loss process.

Trainor incorporated the leanest of meat into her diet routine, including chicken and turkey. The two items can be considered among the tastiest and healthiest foods for weight loss. Chicken tends to be a decent source of protein, which helps in improvement of overall body fitness.

She also drinks water infused with lemon, which is known to be a decent remedy for weight loss and improved digestion.

Apart than that, Trainor drinks water throughout the day to stay hydrated and to keep her skin clear. Celery is prominent in her diet. as it mostly consists of fiber and water, which helps her with weight loss process by keeping her satiated for a long time. Celery is also known to help burn a good number of calories if it's incorporated into her regular diet routine.

Trainor always fills her refrigerator with the aforementioned food items, which help keep her diet low-carb and aid in weight loss.

Bottom Line

Megan Trainor's weight loss journey came about because of her lifestyle choices she adopted over a period.

It was not an overnight transformation but rather making healthy choices every day, which can eventually help you move closer to your goals too. She started working out every day, swapping junk food with clean food, cutting down on drinking, smoking, and more. That led to her physical and mental well-being.

Trainor has certainly been an inspiration for people who want to lead a healthy and positive lifestyle.

