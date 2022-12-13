Robin Quivers is one of the popular personalities who are struck with the obesity problem. She not only struggled but also did a lot of hard work in losing the weight she was carrying for years. Her journey to losing over 80 pounds' weight won her a lot of admiration from her fans.

Robin Quivers, the host of The Howard Stern Show, revealed in 2013 that she'd been diagnosed with bladder cancer. She is a fighter who has successfully beaten the disease.

She learned about the negative impacts of being overweight and decided to undergo weight loss. By using Robin Quivers’ Weight Loss strategies, you too can lose weight easily and quickly. Read this article to learn more about her process for losing weight and keeping it off.

How Did Robin Quivers Lose Weight?

In a recent interview, Robin Quivers revealed that she had lost weight, and her new figure made people wonder how she had done it. Robin said that she followed a routine based on exercise and healthy eating. She also said that having a calm mind and being dedicated were important factors in her success.

Robin said that she tries to eat a variety of foods throughout the day. For breakfast, she enjoys a peach and almond smoothie, which has protein from almond milk and almond butter.

For a midmorning snack, she eats castelvetrano olives and baby carrots. For lunch, Robin eats broccoli soup—a smooth soup without potatoes or cream. She pairs the soup with a haricot vert salad for a delicious meal.

Robin's mid-afternoon snack is a green juice. She likes to make it ahead of time so she doesn't have to worry about it during the week.

For dinner, she likes to eat a bowl of lentils, roasted Brussels sprouts, and roasted tomatoes. Robin mentioned Dr Oz that her favorite vegetable is Brussels sprouts – she said they’re delicious when handled well.

Robin also ran a marathon – which goes to show how far she’s come on her weight loss journey!

Wrapping Up

Robin Quivers Weight Loss is a fantastic journey, showing us the path in losing weight. She has had a journey of ups and downs but has remained consistent in her goal. She started off with three pounds each week and now she has set a much more realistic target of two pounds a week to lose weight.

This is what we can learn from Robin Quiver as a weight loss example: you need not be aiming excessively high in your weight loss aim. Aiming less will help you get faster results. So, keep your aim reasonable and see how quickly you can achieve your goals!

