Ex-UFC Champ Mark Coleman in Recovery After Saving Parents from Blazing Fire

Mark Coleman has been a hero to millions for his achievements on the wrestling mat, in the arena, and the Octagon in mixed martial arts. Yet, the UFC Hall of Famer preserved his most heroic act for Tuesday when he rescued both of his parents from a roaring house fire in his hometown of Ohio, putting his own life in danger.

Coleman, 59, transported his parents to a shelter but was unable to save his pet dog, Hammer, before succumbing to smoke inhalation, his relatives revealed.

Two days after rescuing his parents from a house fire, UFC Hall of Famer Mark is awake and speaking in the hospital.

Mark Coleman's fighting spirit

UFC fighters are renowned for their tenacity and resilience, and Mark Coleman demonstrated why.

The UFC Hall of Famer survived death and opened his eyes after fighting for his own life in a hospital room after being taken from his Toledo, Ohio, home. MMA Orbit tweeted:

"UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman was involved in a house fire last night where he saved his father and mother from the blaze. He went back in to save his dog who woke him up, first alerting him of the fire...Coleman passed out in the house whilst saving his dog and was airlifted to hospital after suffering extreme smoke inhalation."

Former MMA fighter Wes Sims gave fans an update on the frightening situation via a Facebook post:

"I’m a very firm believer in the Power of Prayer. I sent family & some friends a few pictures of Mark Coleman current condition. I know Mark if he could talk he’d say film this shit Wes, we are going viral!"

Coleman's second daughter, Morgan, posted on Instagram on Wednesday, saying her dad was "battling for his life" after running back and forth inside the residence on Tuesday and carrying both of his parents out of the fire.

After a two-day stay in the intensive care unit, Coleman awoke on March 14 surrounded by his loved ones, pronouncing himself to be the "luckiest man in the world."

Coleman burst into tears as he described the fire and the way he couldn't find his beloved pet, Hammer, but couldn't believe that his parents had survived.

Social media users, including previous combatants and hosts, supported Coleman's rehabilitation.

Derek Brunson and Ariel Helwani begged fans to pray for Coleman's happiness, while Wes Sims praised Coleman's toughness and asked for support during this difficult time.