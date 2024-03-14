Matt Brown shares encouraging medical update on Mark Coleman after UFC pioneer gets hospitalized battling house fire

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman is recovering in critical condition after battling a house fire and rescuing his parents on Tuesday morning.

The 59-year-old MMA pioneer displayed immense courage by rushing into the burning residence to save his parents, Dan and Connie Foos Coleman. After bringing them to safety, Coleman heroically attempted to rescue his beloved dog, Hammer. But tragically, the dog did not survive the fire.

The fire escalated quickly, with the roof collapsing shortly after firefighters arrived. Coleman was airlifted to a local hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

While initial reports indicated a critical condition, UFC veteran Matt Brown shared a positive update on his social media, stating:

"Word is @Markcolemanmma is responsive and aware. Things are looking up for the big guy! Nothing can stop this savage not even a fire!"

Coleman's daughters, Morgan and Kenzie, have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the mounting medical bills. The page states:

"We all knew he [Mark Coleman] was one of the best athletes, now we know he is a true hero. All funds donated will go directly to Mark's living expenses as well as support to his adult daughters who will be off work and by his side aiding his recovery as well as assisting in any necessities the Coleman family needs."

The page has already garnered over $59,006 from nearly 1.2K supporters at the time of writing.

UFC Hall of Famer Dan Severn sends best wishes to Mark Coleman

Dan Severn, another UFC Hall of Famer and long-time friend of Mark Coleman took to social media to express his concern and support following the recent incident. He posted a picture of Coleman alongside a caption detailing the situation, urging fans to keep 'The Hammer' in their prayers:

"Please join me in sending prayers and our best wishes to my friend Mark Coleman. He bravely rescued his parents from a fire in their home and is now in critical condition in the hospital. Mark has always been a fighter and is now fighting for his life."

Check out Dan Severn's post below: