Exceptional benefits of hiking

Compared to other forms of exercise, hiking offers exceptional physical and mental health benefits, making it a popular outdoor activity millions worldwide enjoy.

It's a fun and rewarding way to explore the great outdoors while providing unique exercise benefits worth exploring.

How hiking offers exceptional benefits

Spending time in nature has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety (Image via Pexels)

Here are a few ways:

#1 Burns more calories than walking

Hiking is essentially a form of walking, but with the added challenge of navigating uneven terrain and inclines. This extra effort translates to burning more calories per hour than regular walking.

For example, a person weighing 160 pounds can burn up to 430 calories in an hour of hiking, compared to only 314 calories burned in an hour of walking on a flat surface. That makes hiking a more efficient way to burn calories and improve cardiovascular health.

#2 Builds strength and endurance

Hiking engages the entire body, especially the legs, core and upper body. The constant movement of uneven terrain and inclines challenges the muscles in these areas, leading to improved strength and endurance over time.

Additionally, hiking involves carrying a backpack, which adds extra weight and resistance, building muscle strength and endurance.

#3 Boosts bone density

Hiking is a weight-bearing exercise, which means it helps build and maintain bone density. That's especially important for women who're prone to osteoporosis than men. By regularly hiking, individuals can strengthen bones, reducing risk of fractures and other bone-related injuries.

#4 Improves balance and coordination

The varied terrain and changing footing of hiking trails challenge the body's balance and coordination systems. That improves these systems over time, leading to better overall stability and reduced risk of falls and injuries.

#5 Provides mental health boost

Apart from physical benefits, hiking also offers exceptional mental health benefits. Spending time in nature has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety, boost mood and improve overall mental well-being.

Hiking also provides an opportunity to disconnect from technology and the fast-paced modern world, allowing people to clear their minds and connect with the present.

#6 Suitable for all fitness levels

Hiking is a versatile exercise that can be adapted to all fitness levels. There are hiking trails of varying difficulty levels, from easy to challenging. That makes hiking a great way for beginners to start an exercise routine and for more experienced hikers to continue challenging themselves and improving their fitness.

#7 Offers a social connection

Hiking can be enjoyed alone or with others, making it a great way to connect with friends, family or like-minded people. Participating in group hikes or joining a hiking club can provide a sense of community and social connection, leading to improved mental well-being.

Hiking offers exceptional exercise benefits compared to other forms of physical activity.

Not only does hiking burn more calories, it offers the aforementioned benefits and is a great way to connect with nature and other people. So the next time you're looking for a fun and rewarding way to exercise, lace up your hiking boots, and hit the trails.

