Exercises for Carpal Tunnel to Relieve Discomfort & Fatigue

There are several hand exercises for carpal tunnel that can provide you with relief. In this article, we will list some of the best hand exercises for carpal tunnel that can help in relieving fatigue and discomfort along with discussing the importance of carpal tunnel stretching.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Stretching

Carpal tunnel stretching syndrome (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Stretching is a great option for people with carpal tunnel syndrome, as it can provide you with relief. If they incorporate stretching and hand exercises into their routine, they will help avoid the tingling and numbness in their fingers and hands.

Some of the most important benefits of carpal tunnel syndrome stretching are: reduced pain, improved range of motion in the hands and fingers, reduced severity of the carpal tunnel symptoms, relief from soreness and fatigue in the hands, and improved hand function.

Best Hand Exercises for Carpal Tunnel

Here are a few:

1) Wrist Flexion

It's among the best exercises for carpal tunnel that stretches the muscles of the arms and also strengthen them.

How to do wrist flexion?

Extend one arm at shoulder height straight in front of the body without locking the elbows. The palm should be facing the ground before you bend the wrist so that the fingers are angled to the ground. With the other arm, drive the bent arm to your body for an effective stretch. Hold before releasing, and repeat. Swap sides.

2) Hand Squeeze

It's an effective hand exercises for carpal tunnel that engages all the forearm muscles. You will need a soft rubber ball to perform the exercise.

How to do hand squeeze?

Start by holding a soft rubber ball in one palm. Squeeze the ball in your palm for five seconds before releasing. Repeat. Swap sides. If you do not have a soft rubber ball, you can make use of rolled up socks.

3) Wrist Stretch with Weight

Carpal tunnel exercises (Image via Pexels/Rodnae Productions)

This is among the dynamic exercises for carpal tunnel that can help in stretching the flexor muscles of the forearms. However, you should start with light weights to avoid injuring yourself. After developing strength, you can gradually move towards heavier weights.

How to do wrist stretch with weights?

Begin by holding one weight in your palm and extending your hands straight to the front with your palm facing the ground. Slowly start bringing your hand upwards and backwards closer to your arm while bending at the wrist. Slowly return your palm back to the starting position and repeat. Swap hands and repeat.

4) Wrist Lift

Wrist lift is an incredible hand exercise for carpal tunnel that can strengthen the forearms. This simple exercise does not even require any equipment.

How to do wrist lift?

Position one palm flat on the surface before positioning the other palm at the right angle directly over the former hand and across the knuckles. Raise the finger and wrist of the bottom hand along with pressing your top hand downward. Hold for a few seconds before relaxing. Repeat.

5) Tendon Glide

Carpal tunnel exercises (Image via Pexels/Rodnae Productions)

It's a great exercises for carpal tunnel that can help in gently stretching the tendons while alleviating stiffness of the muscles.

How to do tendon glides?

Position your forearm straight, pointing to the front with your elbows bent. Keep your thumbs and fingers straight in line with your wrist. The fingers should be straight pointing upward.

Make a hook shape with your palm by bending the top of your fingers. Make a tight fist by bending your fingers with your thumb positioned on the top of your fingers. Hold before releasing. Repeat.

The aforementioned hand exercises for carpal tunnel are the best and most effective ones to provide you relief from discomfort and fatigue.

You might feel a gentle stretch or pull while doing them. However, you should immediately stop if you experience any pain. It's also recommended to apply heat to your hands for about 15 minutes before performing these exercises. After doing the exercises, apply either frozen peas or crushed ice for 15 minutes to prevent inflammation.

