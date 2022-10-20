If you're really thinking about losing weight, you might want an exercise that's effective and easy to follow or at least a workout that is not boring at any phase and impacts more than a few specific areas of fitness to save you time.

Before you embark on your weight-loss journey, there are two important elements that you need to consider--the calories you gain and the calories you lose. The balance between the two is very important. In your daily routine, if you follow your diet and skip exercise or work out intensely and ignore your diet, then you will observe that your body is behaving very differently.

If you are looking to drop a few pounds, here are some good exercises you'll want to add to your workouts.

Five Easy Exercises to Lose Weight:

1. Squats

Squats target every muscle in the lower body like glutes, hips, thighs, and calves. It mimics a movement we do regularly throughout the day, so performing it in your workout session will add more functionality to your training. This exercise is very effective and one of the best ways to burn calories even after performing it.

Instructions to perform Squats:

Stand with flat feet apart and toes in the front.

Then, bend your knees and squat.

Try to move your hips back behind you while keeping your torso straight.

Don't let your knees cave inward.

Squat low as much as you can and then push your heels to stand up.

2. Push-Ups

Push-ups are compound movements that use almost all the muscles of the body while performing them. Push-ups focus on your chest, shoulders, triceps, back, and abs, and also increase your upper body strength.

Instructions to perform Push-Ups:

Get into a plank stance, hands wider than shoulders and try to balance on the toes.

Your body should be in a line from your head to heels.

Then, bend your arms and lower your body to the surface.

Keep your neck straight, all the way down until your chest touches the surface.

End it by pushing yourself back up to the plank stance.

3. Lunges

Lunges focus on most of the muscles in your legs like quads, hamstrings, glutes, and calves. Lunges increase muscle mass to build up strength in your body, especially your core, butt, and legs. This exercise will also improve your posture and range of motion.

Instructions to perform Lunges:

Start in a standing position.

Step forward with one leg and lower into a lunge position.

Keep the front and back knees at 90-degree angles.

Step back to standing and switch it.

Perform this exercise three times per week for 16 reps.

4. The Plank

The plank strengthens your spine, your rhomboids, trapezius, and your core, which naturally results in a strong posture. Plank is an effective exercise that also targets your internal abdominal muscles. Good posture means you're keeping your bones aligned.

Instructions to perform Planks:

Lie face down on the yoga mat with your elbows resting on the surface next to your chest.

Push body off the surface in a pushup stance with your body resting on your elbows.

Contract the abs and keep the body in a straight line.

Hold the stance for 60 seconds and repeat it.

5. Lat Pulldown

The lat pulldown is a great exercise which strengthens your latissimus dorsi muscle, the broadest muscle in your back, which helps to get good posture and spinal stability. Form is important when performing a lat pulldown to prevent injury and reap the best results. When performed correctly, a lat pulldown exercise is really very effective.

Instructions to perform Lat Pulldowns:

Sit on the lat pulldown machine.

Grab the bar with your arms wider than your shoulders.

Pull your abs in and out and bend your elbows.

Pull the bar down towards your chin.

Perform this exercise two to three times a week using weight.

Conclusion

It is believed that workouts performed in the evening can be more effective as our bodies use less oxygen as compared to the day time, which may help to improve our performance and lead to weight loss. Nonetheless, you may easily achieve your desired weight loss goals while exercising in the mornings if you stick to a routine and follow a calorie deficit diet.

