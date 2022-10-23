Forearms are an important aspect of your arms, and to appear truly fit, you may want to develop massive forearms. To get your arms in shape, you should focus on all four parts - shoulders, biceps, triceps, and forearms. Keeping this in mind, you must concentrate on certain exercises to get massive forearms.

There are certain specific workouts that can target your forearms specifically and even allow you to isolate the muscle group for better emphasis and results.

6 Best Exercises for Massive Forearms

The following are some exercises for massive forearms that you should try to incorporate into your workout routine to grow the muscle group:

1. Wrist Curl

To do wrist curls, hold a dumbbell in your right hand and place the forearm on your thighs with your palm facing towards your side. Allow the wrist to hang off the knee.

Keeping your left hand on your other thigh for balance, curl your wrist along your knees, and bend it towards your forearms. Your wrist should move while every other part of your arms remains stable.

You should do at least 12-15 reps for your right forearm before moving to the left. Additionally, keep in mind that you can do both forearms at the same time, but that should come after you've mastered one arm at a time.

2. Reverse Wrist Curl

The reverse wrist curl, which is the exact opposite of wrist curls, is an excellent pick from exercises for massive forearms. The overall concept remains the same, but instead of your palms facing you, they need to face the floor.

When you curl, make sure the back of your palms folds towards your forearms.

3. Farmer's Carry

Farmer's carry is a common pick for forearm exercises best suited for massive arms. To do farmer's carry, pick two relatively heavy weights. It can even be a pair of dumbbells, kettlebells, or weight plates. Once you have a strong grasp on them, walk the length of the gym.

Keep walking and covering the gym length at least two or three times in each set before relaxing.

4. Reverse Barbell Curl

Reverse barbell curls are similar to reverse wrist curls. However, you don’t need to keep your forearms on your knees during the exercise.

To do reverse barbell curls, hold the barbell in front of you. Keeping your entire arm stable, curl the back of your wrists towards the forearm. You should be able to feel the forearms engaging. Hold the position for two seconds before relaxing.

5. Blaster Wrist Roller

The blaster wrist roller is one of the most effective exercises for massive forearms.

Usually, there are specific bars for wrist roll-ups, but for this workout, you can use a straight bar and a small weight plate and attach it using a resistance band. Of course, you’ll have to work with the resistance band’s resistance as well, but greater the pressure, the better it is for your forearms.

6. Fingertips Push-Ups

Fingertip push-ups are exactly what they sound like - doing push-ups with your fingertips.

When you do this exercise, the surface area upon which your body does the push-up reduces, and that puts more pressure on the adjoining muscle groups which help during push-ups. One of the first muscle-groups involved are forearms.

Now, it’s important to note that you may not be able to do fingertip push-ups rightaway. You may need to take some time and develop forearm strength before doing this exercise.

Bottom Line

Exercises for massive forearms need not be done every day. Your forearms are a muscle group that gets worked on during back and bicep days, but there is no harm in isolating the muscle group and working on them separately. This will allow the muscle fibers to activate and develop properly.

Poll : 0 votes